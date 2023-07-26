South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.

However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.

Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.

Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.

Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.

SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.

Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.

As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.

SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.