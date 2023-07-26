SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.
SK Hynix Reports Second-Quarter Loss Amid Sluggish Demand for Memory Chips
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a second-quarter operating loss of 2.88 trillion Korean won ($2.24 billion) on Wednesday due to a slow demand for memory chips.
However, SK Hynix mentioned that the memory chip market is showing signs of recovery with the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Compared to the previous quarter’s loss of 3.4 trillion Korean won and a profit of 4.2 trillion won from a year ago, the second-quarter losses have narrowed.
Refinitiv estimates predicted a 2.7 trillion won operating loss, but the actual loss was higher.
Memory chips play a crucial role in training large-language models like ChatGPT, enabling AI models to recall past conversations and user preferences in order to generate humanlike responses.
Anthony Sassine, senior investment strategist at KraneShares, emphasized the potential growth of AI-related semiconductors or DRAMs, expecting a significant impact on the market.
SK Hynix’s stock experienced a 1.23% decline on Wednesday morning in Asia.
Revenue in the second quarter increased to 7.31 trillion Korean won, a 44% rise from the previous quarter’s 5.08 trillion won.
As a result, sales of premium products such as HBM3 and DDR5 also increased.
SK Hynix’s vice president and CFO, Kim Woohyun, stated that the memory semiconductor market has entered the recovery phase.
Optimistic Outlook for High-End DRAM Products
SK Hynix is the world’s second-largest producer of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, following Samsung Electronics. DRAM chips are commonly found in consumer devices like smartphones and personal computers.
Due to weak demand for memory chips, SK Hynix plans to cut its capital expenditure by half in 2023. Other companies, such as Samsung and Micron, have also announced similar expenditure reductions.
Excess inventory and rising inflation have led to decreased purchases of memory chips by smartphone and PC manufacturers.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix observed increased sales of both DRAM and NAND flash memory products. Higher average selling prices of DRAM contributed significantly to revenue growth.
Despite declining prices for general DRAM products, the company experienced growth in sales of high-end products used for AI servers.
SK Hynix expects the demand for AI memory to remain strong and foresees a clearer effect of production reduction by memory companies.
Anthony Sassine predicts that memory chip prices will increase this year, which will benefit SK Hynix’s major business.