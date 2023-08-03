Season 05 brings new rewards to Warzone Ranked Play for its second full season of competition under the Al-Mazrah sun, including the Pro Issue Hemlock, Division Weapon Camos, and much more.

Below are the Season 05 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here.

Season 05 Highlight Changes and Fixes

Global Battle Royale Changes

Check out the Gameplay section above for some important updates to Battle Royale and Al Mazrah.

Match Ruleset Updates

New Vehicles and Gameplay Elements Vehicles Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) Dirt Bike Contracts Gameplay Elements P.R.D (Personal Redeploy Drone) Reinforcement Flare

Disabled Vehicles, Events, and Gameplay Elements Vehicles Events Occupation Scan Public Event High Stakes Public Event Gameplay Elements

Restricted Weapons and Equipment Weapons X13 Auto Basilisk MX Guardian KV Broadside Attachments Explosive Ammo (Sniper Rifles) Dragon’s Breath Ammo (Shotguns)



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Final Placement SR SR earned for Placement Milestones has been increased. Updated Placement SR: Top 40: 15 (Up from 10) Top 30: 30 (Up from 20) Top 20: 45 (Up from 30) Top 10: 60 (Up from 40) Top 5: 80 (Up from 50) Top 3: 100 (Up from 60) Top 2: 125 (Up from 80) Victory: 150 (Up from 100)



This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more impactful throughout the match. Players will still need to earn high Kills and Assists in addition to high Placements to reach the highest Skill Divisions.

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 04 in Gold III will begin Season 05 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.



WZ Ranked Play Season 05 Rewards

Season 05 Challenge Rewards

Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards: Placement Challenges Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times: ‘Popped Off’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Straight Dubs’ Weapon Charm Kill & Assist Challenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Competitor’ Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Camo



End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Rewards Update Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.

Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



Check out the new Warzone Ranked Play Season 05 Top 250 Division Animated Weapon Camo below!