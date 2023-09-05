Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, as reported by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

This reduction was initially implemented in July and has been extended on a monthly basis. Additionally, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have put in place voluntary crude output declines totaling 1.66 million barrels per day until the end of 2024.

Russia, a key oil producer and part of the OPEC+ coalition, has also pledged to reduce exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August and by 300,000 barrels per day in September.

These cuts are considered voluntary as they are not part of OPEC+’s official policy, which requires every non-exempt member to adhere to production quotas. OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais has stated that these voluntary reductions do not indicate divisions in policy views among alliance members.

The Ice Brent futures contract with November delivery rose by $1.07 per barrel to $90.07 per barrel at 2:13 p.m. London time, while WTI futures increased by $1.40 per barrel to $86.95 per barrel.