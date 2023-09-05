Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, as reported by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.
This reduction was initially implemented in July and has been extended on a monthly basis. Additionally, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have put in place voluntary crude output declines totaling 1.66 million barrels per day until the end of 2024.
Russia, a key oil producer and part of the OPEC+ coalition, has also pledged to reduce exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August and by 300,000 barrels per day in September.
These cuts are considered voluntary as they are not part of OPEC+’s official policy, which requires every non-exempt member to adhere to production quotas. OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais has stated that these voluntary reductions do not indicate divisions in policy views among alliance members.
The Ice Brent futures contract with November delivery rose by $1.07 per barrel to $90.07 per barrel at 2:13 p.m. London time, while WTI futures increased by $1.40 per barrel to $86.95 per barrel.
Saudi Stakes
Saudi Arabia faces a challenging balancing act between implementing oil production cuts and addressing the impact on its oil-dependent economy. While reducing production may result in losses and reduced marketing volumes, these effects may be partially offset by higher sale prices and global oil price increases.
After remaining below $75 per barrel for most of the first half of the year, global futures prices have increased by over $10 per barrel in recent months. This surge is driven by factors such as security risks in OPEC member Gabon and the threat of disruption in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Idalia.
The International Energy Agency predicts tightening supply in the second half of 2023 as demand recovers in China, the world’s largest crude importer.
Saudi Arabia heavily relies on oil revenues to support its efforts in diversifying the economy through various “giga-projects.” The previous cuts in crude output and the decline in oil prices earlier this year resulted in a slowdown in Riyadh’s GDP growth. In the second quarter, the GDP expanded by 1.1% annually, compared to 3.8% in the previous quarter and 11.2% in the same period of 2022.
Saudi state-controlled company Aramco typically sells crude supplies through annual contracts that specify minimal volumes to clients. While flexibility exists for Aramco and its customers to agree on foregoing these requirements, customers can insist on receiving their contracted volumes. This may lead Saudi Arabia to deplete its dwindling stocks or increase production.
Furthermore, there is a risk of losing market share to Russia and Iran, both of which produce similar-quality crude and primarily export to China at heavily discounted prices.
Despite ongoing U.S. sanctions that have limited European and Asian buyers, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji stated in mid-August that the country continues to produce around 3.19 million barrels per day.
