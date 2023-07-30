A new update has been released for Rust Update 1.73. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Rust Update 1.73 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug causing auto sprint to be stopped whilst underwater when pressing the crouch button.
- Fixed a bug causing the player to be kicked when jumping on the Stairs Spiral Triangle.
- Fixed a bug causing the player to be kicked when attempting to climb an Oak Tree.
- Fixed a bug causing Scrap to be consumed from the Gambling Wheel when combined winnings exceeds 1000 scrap.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get the “Too Hot” status effect with -4° temperature modifier.
- Fixed a bug causing players to float in midair after being downed whilst jumping.
- Fixed a bug causing the Heavy Scientists equipped with M249 to have better accuracy compared to the Steam version.
- Fixed a bug causing the player to be kicked when climbing on the Pumpjack.
- Fixed a bug causing the seafloor to be visible between two ocean planes.
ITEMS
- Purchased skins are now showing in the Repair Bench.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Players bodies are disappearing or not updating after death.
Source: Rust