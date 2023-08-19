Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft faces abnormal situation en route to the moon

Russia has reported an unexpected issue with its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which was launched earlier this month. The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, stated that the spacecraft encountered trouble while attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit. Specialists are currently analyzing the situation to determine the extent of the problem.

Landing on the moon’s south pole and the significance of water

Luna-25 is scheduled to make a landing on the moon’s south pole on Monday, aiming to beat an Indian spacecraft in the race to reach Earth’s satellite. Scientists are particularly interested in exploring the polar craters, as they believe these regions may contain water. The presence of frozen water could be crucial for future space missions, as it could potentially be transformed into air and rocket fuel.

Initial results and images captured by the spacecraft

Roscosmos has already obtained preliminary data from Luna-25, which includes information about the chemical elements of the lunar soil. Additionally, the agency reported a “micrometeorite impact” registered by the spacecraft’s equipment. Images of the Zeeman crater, one of the largest in the moon’s southern hemisphere, were also shared by Roscosmos.

Russia’s return to lunar exploration and the challenges faced

The launch of Luna-25 marked Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976. The country aims to showcase its capability to deliver payloads to the moon and secure guaranteed access to its surface. However, sanctions imposed on Russia following the Ukrainian conflict have hindered its access to Western technology, impacting its space program. To improve reliability, the original plan to include a moon rover was abandoned, as it would have added extra weight to the spacecraft.

Russia and India’s race to land on the moon’s south pole

Currently, only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. Russia and India now aspire to be the first to reach the moon’s south pole. The Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East, from where the Luna-25 craft was launched, is a significant project for Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is instrumental in his vision to establish Russia as a space superpower and shift Russian launches away from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Previous attempts and future goals

In 2019, India’s previous attempt to land at the moon’s south pole ended in failure when the lander crashed. Despite the challenges, Roscosmos remains determined to recover lost Soviet expertise and achieve successful moon landings in the new era of space exploration.