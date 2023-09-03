Russia conducted a drone attack lasting 3 1/2 hours on the southern parts of the Odesa region early on Sunday. The attack targeted the Danube River port infrastructure, resulting in injuries to at least two individuals, according to Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Air Force announced on the Telegram messaging app that they successfully shot down 22 out of 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia during the early morning attack in Odesa.

Ukraine’s South Military Command reported on social media that the assault caused damage to the “civil infrastructure of the Danube” and resulted in injuries to civilian residents.

Since the collapse of a U.N.-brokered deal in July, the Danube has become Ukraine’s primary route for exporting grain through the Black Sea. The specific port facility targeted in the attack was not disclosed, but the military stated that a fire sparked by the incident was promptly extinguished.

Some Ukrainian media outlets mentioned explosions occurring at the Reni port, one of the two major ports on the Danube operated by Ukraine. Russia has not provided any immediate response or comment on the incident. The reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.