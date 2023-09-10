Introduction

On Sunday, Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The attack lasted for nearly two hours, causing explosions and resulting in drone debris falling on various central districts of the city.

Destruction of Drones

Ukraine’s Land Forces reported that their air defense systems successfully destroyed 25 out of 32 drones that were launched by Russia. These Iranian-made Shahed drones were primarily targeting Kyiv and its surrounding region.

Impact on Kyiv

Witnesses in Kyiv heard at least five explosions, and footage from Ukrainian media revealed damaged cars. According to Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s city military administration, the drones approached the capital in groups from different directions.

Casualties and Damage

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that one person was injured in the historic Podil neighborhood, and a fire broke out near one of the city’s parks. Debris from the downed drones fell on multiple districts, including Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Podil. Fortunately, the fire sparked by drone debris in an apartment in the Shevchenkivskyi district was quickly extinguished, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Continued Attacks by Russia

Russia has not provided any immediate comment on these attacks. However, it is important to note that Moscow has been conducting near-nightly assaults on Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian officials have also reported that a previous Russian attack in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka resulted in the deaths of 17 people.