A new update has been released for Rogue Company Update 2.14. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Rogue Company Update 2.14 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Purchase completion screen fails to appear on purchasing any of the TWD bundles from store.
- The Walking Dead Pistol Mythic skins have audio misconfigured, will be adjusted in the next hotfix.
- In Lobby, shadows may appear darker than intended.
- The Weekly Contract of ‘Earn Downs in 3 matches with a Primary, Secondary, a Gadget and Ability ’ Fails to get tracked on using Molotov with Scorch.
FIXED ISSUES
- Fixed a major issue where surrendering would cause the match to crash.
- Fixed an issue in Battle Zone where perks would rearrange after purchasing one.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to party up for Ranked.
- Fixed an issue where the audio for the Ibex lacked attenuation ranges.
- Fixed an animation issue where, when using quick melee as Scorch while crouched, you were forced to standing.
- Fixed an issue where Kestrel, while ADS, was unable to activate her ability.
- Fixed an animation issue for our female rogues while they ADS with the SLC Mixtape.
- Addressed more locations that Juke could exploit unfavorably on some maps.
- Addressed an edge case where, if you were downed immediately after trying to place a deployable gadget, the gadget would not get deployed.
- Cleaned up collision on a select few maps.
- Fixed an old issue where, if you spammed Chaac’s gun while firing your gun, you’d would get into a broken state.
