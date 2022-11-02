A new update has been released for Rocket League Update 2.22. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Rocket League Update 2.22 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Text Chat has been split out into three dropdown menus to enable finer control over what chat types you want to participate in: Quick Chat, Match Chat, and Party Chat

Expanded Voice Chat controls

Added a new setting to enable or disable player-to-player trading

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Changes to Quick Chat and Text Chat (Settings -> Chat -> Text and Quick Chat Settings)

Replaced the “Tactical Quick Chat Only” option with a “Block non-tactical Quick Chat” checkbox

When checked/enabled, only the following list of Tactical Quick Chats will be visible: All yours. Bumping! Centering! Defending… Faking. Go for it! I got it! In position. Incoming! Need boost! On your left. On your right. Passing! Take the shot!

When checked/enabled, you will still see tactical Quick Chats when they are used by players on the opposing team Example: An opposing player uses the “Faking.” Quick Chat when it’s bound as a Compliment or Reaction Quick Chat To prevent opponent quick chat from appearing, see below for Quick Chat dropdown menu instructions

Added a dropdown menu for Quick Chat. Dropdown options include: Allow Quick Chat with Everyone Allow Quick Chat with Teammates Only Allow Quick Chat with Nobody (Off)

Dropdown options include: Added a dropdown menu for Match Chat. Dropdown options include: Allow Text Chat with Everyone Allow Text Chat with Friends and Teammates Only Allow Text Chat with Friends Only Allow Text Chat with Nobody (Off)

Dropdown options include: Added a dropdown menu for Party Chat. Dropdown options include: Allow Party Text Chat with Everyone Allow Party Text Chat with Friends Only Allow Party Text Chat with Nobody (Off)

Dropdown options include: Depending on parental control settings for your account, you may not see all available chat options in each category

Voice Chat (Settings -> Chat -> Voice Chat Settings)

Replaced the ‘Enable Voice Chat’ checkbox found in Settings -> Chat with a dropdown menu. Dropdown options include: Allow Voice Chat with Everyone This allows voice chat among spectators in private matches Allow Voice Chat with Friends and Teammates Only Allow Voice Chat with Friends Only Allow Voice Chat with Nobody (Off)

Depending on parental control settings for your account, you may not see all available chat options in each category

Player-to-Player Trading

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Settings -> Interface, added a checkbox for “Allow Player-to-Player Trading” This checkbox controls whether you can initiate or receive trade requests When disabled/unchecked, you will not be able to trade with other players



Item Shop

When making a purchase, the account username is now displayed in the confirm purchase pop-up

Added text regarding the refund policy for items and bundles purchased with money instead of in-game Credits (ex: Painted Prestige Bundle, Season 8 Elite Pack)

BUG FIXES

[Xbox] Fixed stuttering and/or lag experienced by some players on Xbox consoles in the first 10-20 seconds of Online Matches

[Xbox] Fixed a bug preventing some players on Xbox from seeing in-game friend requests, Club invites, and Party invites

KNOWN ISSUES

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here!

Source: Rocket League