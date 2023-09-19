Introduction

The British banking sector is experiencing an increase in impairments due to rising inflation and the subsequent interest rate hikes, as stated by Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods.

The Impact of Inflation and Interest Rate Hikes

In an effort to control soaring inflation, the central bank has raised its main interest rate from 0.1% in December 2021 to a 15-year high of 5.25% at present. Another rate hike to 5.5% is expected later this week.

Monitoring Potential Stresses

While the economy has shown surprising resilience, Woods, who is also the CEO of the Prudential Regulation Authority, highlighted the regulators’ close monitoring of potential stresses in the banking sector.

Despite the positive outcome so far, Woods acknowledged a recent increase in impairments across the banking sector. Nevertheless, he emphasized that there is no cause for alarm.

Status of Mortgage Arrears

The Prudential Regulation Authority estimates that slightly over 1% of mortgages are in arrears. Woods compared this figure to the equally high percentage recorded in 2018 and the significantly higher rate during the financial crisis in 2008 (3.6%).

Ongoing Monitoring

Although the number of impairments is rising, it is important to note that it is starting from a very low base. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the British banking sector is observing an increase in impairments as a result of inflation and interest rate hikes. However, the situation is being closely monitored, and the current levels are still relatively low.

