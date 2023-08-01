Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.

FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.

Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.