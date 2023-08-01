Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.
Company Insolvencies on the Rise in Britain
Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory Expected to Benefit
Company insolvencies are increasing in Britain due to rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain issues. As a result, two key consultancies in the UK, Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, are witnessing a growing demand for their services.
FRP Advisory recently reported an annual organic growth of 8%, reaching £104 million ($133 million). Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor outperformed its rival with a double-digit annual growth rate. Both companies specialize in the insolvency process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Insolvency practitioners are appointed to oversee failed companies and work towards the benefit of their creditors.
Sticky inflation in the UK, the highest among the Group of Seven, has compelled the Bank of England to raise interest rates to pre-financial crisis levels over the past 18 months. As a result, the number of companies collapsing each quarter has reached its highest point since 2009, according to the UK statistics agency.
Begbies Traynor’s Growth Prospects
Analysts predict that Begbies Traynor’s core insolvency division will benefit from the worsening economic conditions and the increase in UK insolvencies. The company’s impressive five-year track record, including doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, demonstrates its ability to perform throughout different economic cycles. The rising UK insolvencies against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop are expected to act as a clear growth driver for Begbies Traynor.
Investment bank Berenberg’s equity analyst James Bayliss stated, “We understand Begbies has sufficient capacity within its headcount to benefit from increasing insolvency activity, and we also note its growing reputation at the higher end of the market.” Bayliss forecasts a 31% rise in the stock to £1.70 over the next 12 months.
Canaccord Genuity and Stifel analysts share a similar view, highlighting Begbies Traynor’s strong positioning with over 80% of revenue derived from counter-cyclical insolvency services. Both investment banks anticipate the stock to increase by approximately 40% in the next 12 months.
Growth Potential for FRP Advisory Group
FRP Advisory Group has expanded its market share in administrations over the past five years and is experiencing a growing demand for its restructuring services. Stifel analyst Sam Dindol believes that the significant pressures faced by UK corporates will lead to an increase in administration volumes in the coming years. As a market leader in administrations, FRP is well-positioned to benefit from this expected uptick in volumes. Dindol has set a price target of £1.60, implying a 35% upside, on the stock.
Berenberg also sees growth potential in FRP Advisory’s non-insolvency business segments. The bank raised its earnings forecasts for the rest of the year and expects FRP’s stock to rise by 47% to £1.75.