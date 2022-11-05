A new update has been released for Riders Republic Update 1.15. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Riders Republic Update 1.15 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
MAJOR ISSUES
- Fixed a crash which would occur when switching from Ubisoft Connect to the First Party Store (In Game Shop)
- Fixed a lighting issue which was present when scrolling through the shop.
MINOR ISSUES
- Fixed the infinite music after playing the Zombie Event
- Fixed the Zombie shirt, which had an LOD issue.
LUNA
- Luna will be updated a little later, so players may be unable to matchmake until after the update.
Source: Riders Republic