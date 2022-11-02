A new update has been released for Resident Evil 3 Update 1.000.003. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Resident Evil 3 Update 1.000.003 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
– Correction of typos in the porting credits.
– Fixed a bug that caused the helicopter to disappear in the scene where Jill shoots Nikolai.
– Fixed a bug in which the ‘TAA’ anti-aliasing graphics option was not functioning properly.
– Fixed a bug in which the ‘Image Quality’ graphics option was not functioning properly.
– Fixed a bug in which the ‘Light Reflection’ graphics option was not functioning properly.
Source: Resident Evil 3