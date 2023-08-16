Gunfire Games has released the Remnant II PS5 update 1.08 patch notes, which include bug fixes and improvements. Here are the highlights:

Performance and Crashes:

– Various optimizations to improve overall performance.

– Fixed multiple reported crash bugs.

Achievements & Difficulty Rewards:

– Retroactively fixed several trophies that weren’t tracked correctly.

– Retroactively fixed as many difficulty-based rewards as possible.

– To unlock difficulty rewards and trophies, interact with the World Stone.

Quality of Life:

– Added all unlocked Archetypes to Wallace’s inventory.

– Reduced the requirement to obtain the Revivalist Trait.

– Updated vending machines and blood altar to keep their items in stock.

– Fixed damage reduction calculation in advanced stats.

– Reduced multiplayer scaling per player by 5%.

– Increased chance for Cass to spawn special rewards.

– Increased invulnerability time after being revived.

– Experience gained is now shared across any distance in multiplayer and to dead teammates.

Balance:

– Reduced enemy affix values.

– Adjusted damage reduction values for different armor types.

– Increased evade invulnerability frames for light and medium armor.

– Increased range of Guardian’s Ring.

– Enabled Mist Step Neutral Backdash attack.

– Adjusted combat flow for Annihilation.

– Adjusted behavior of Annihilation Mine on Survivor difficulty.

Bug Fixes:

– Fixed progression blockers and issues with NPCs.

– Fixed issues with archetypes and their abilities.

– Fixed various issues with gear and items.

– Fixed hitboxes and behavior of enemy attacks.

– Fixed various miscellaneous issues.

These are just the highlights of the Remnant II PS5 update 1.08 patch notes. For the full list, please refer to the official source.