Gunfire Games has released the Remnant II PS5 update 1.08 patch notes, which include bug fixes and improvements. Here are the highlights:
Performance and Crashes:
– Various optimizations to improve overall performance.
– Fixed multiple reported crash bugs.
Achievements & Difficulty Rewards:
– Retroactively fixed several trophies that weren’t tracked correctly.
– Retroactively fixed as many difficulty-based rewards as possible.
– To unlock difficulty rewards and trophies, interact with the World Stone.
Quality of Life:
– Added all unlocked Archetypes to Wallace’s inventory.
– Reduced the requirement to obtain the Revivalist Trait.
– Updated vending machines and blood altar to keep their items in stock.
– Fixed damage reduction calculation in advanced stats.
– Reduced multiplayer scaling per player by 5%.
– Increased chance for Cass to spawn special rewards.
– Increased invulnerability time after being revived.
– Experience gained is now shared across any distance in multiplayer and to dead teammates.
Balance:
– Reduced enemy affix values.
– Adjusted damage reduction values for different armor types.
– Increased evade invulnerability frames for light and medium armor.
– Increased range of Guardian’s Ring.
– Enabled Mist Step Neutral Backdash attack.
– Adjusted combat flow for Annihilation.
– Adjusted behavior of Annihilation Mine on Survivor difficulty.
Bug Fixes:
– Fixed progression blockers and issues with NPCs.
– Fixed issues with archetypes and their abilities.
– Fixed various issues with gear and items.
– Fixed hitboxes and behavior of enemy attacks.
– Fixed various miscellaneous issues.
These are just the highlights of the Remnant II PS5 update 1.08 patch notes. For the full list, please refer to the official source.