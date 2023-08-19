A new update has been released for Remnant 2 Update. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Remnant 2 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
–Performance and Crashes–
- Updates to reduce potential crashes.
- Addressed an issue where game would hang on Remnant II logo screen for some players
when first starting the game.
- Fixed various issues causing memory leaks.
- Added an option to the graphics settings to turn off the optimizations when in a menu.
DEV NOTE: This may fix DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED error for some users.
–Achievements & Difficulty Rewards–
- Retroactively fixed “Proving Grounds” Achievement.
- Retroactively fixed issue where players who beat the game on Apocalypse difficulty
previously were not receiving Nightmare difficulty rewards.
DEV NOTE: To unlock difficulty rewards and achievements, you must interact with the World
Stone.
- Fixed an issue where Revivalist Trait was not unlocking for some players.
- Fixed an issue with granting difficulty rewards related to localization.
–Bug Fixes–[ Progression & Rewards ]
- Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where if the game was closed during the Binding of
Three cinematic in the Labyrinth, the portal to the final world would not open correctly.
- Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where players could use Havoc Form during the final
boss fight transition and get stuck.
- Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where the key in Kaeula’s Rest would not show up.
- Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where train siege on N’Erud would lock players out,
preventing them from progressing forward.
- Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Tal’Ratha’s
metaphysical phase and not complete the fight.
- Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where the key in the Morrow Sanatorium would not
show up.
[ Archetypes ]
- Fixed issues with Archon’s Tempest ability not working with Big Bang.
- Fixed issue with Summoner’s minions targeting corpses in Magister Dullain fight.
- Fixed an issue where Engineer’s turret would allow them to move through walls and
doors.
- Fixed an issue where Very Good Boy would sometimes attempt to attack an invisible
enemy after defeating Labyrinth Sentinel.
- Fixed an issue where Archetypes could show up as “!”, locking them out for players.
[ Gear / Items ]
- Fixed an issue with Chilled Steam not correctly granting movement speed increase.
- Fixed an issue with Dark Cider’s stat description not matching advanced stats display.
- Fixed an issue with Mudtooth’s Elixir bonus not showing up in advanced stats display.
- Fixed an issue with Smolder not scaling correctly with Mod damage.
- Fixed an issue where Black Cat Band was incorrectly triggered when dodging with Void
Cloak.
- Fixed an issue where unequipping the One-Eyed Joker idol was not removing its effect.
- Fixed an issue where Stamina cost when using Huntress Spear was not benefiting from
Reinvigorate.
- Fixed an issue where Momentum mutator bonus was not being applied correctly when
upgraded.
- Fixed an issue where Scavenger’s Bauble was not automatically picking up Relic Dust.
- Fixed an issue where Samoflange amulet incorrectly triggered when dodging incoming
enemy attacks.
- Fixed an issue where Astral Burst mod was not bouncing three times as stated in its
description.
- Fixed an issue where Reality Rune would slow friendly projectiles.
- Fixed an issue with Restriction Cord related to interacting with World Stone.
- Fixed an issue with Tranquility Font’s description not displaying the correct values.
- Fixed an issue where Weightless Weight was not applying the correct values when
changing armor.
- Fixed an issue where in combination with Restriction Cord, Ring of Anguish could cause
a crash.
[ Enemies ]
- Fixed an issue with Gorge’s rear spin attack not connecting with players correctly.
- Fixed an issue with Labyrinth creatures getting stuck in stagger state in various places.
- Fixed an issue with Abomination’s AoE slam size collision not matching visual.
- Changed Abomination’s plates to take normal damage instead of resisting damage.
- Fixed an issue with Abomination retreating too often.
- Fixed an issue with Chainsaw Dran getting stuck when killed while performing
interactive on player.
- Fixed an issue with Huntress killing all of Summoner’s minions at once during fight.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck under the arena in the second phase of the
final boss fight.
- Fixed an issue where Bastion aberration affixes remained active outside of combat.
- Fixed an issue where Tal’Ratha’s spit attack could still hit the player if they were out of
range.
- Fixed an issue where Gorge would not spawn and door would not open if player quit
while door to room was still opening.
[ Misc Fixes ]
- Fixed multiple places where players could get stuck outside of the world on N’Erud
- Fixed visual issues with lightning in the sky during final portion of campaign.
- Fixed an issue where advanced stats could not be toggled on/off when returning from
map menu.
- Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning was not doing Shock Damage.
- Fixed an issue where non-vendor town NPCs would disappear for some players.
- Fixed level geometry allowing players to access Bone Harvester’s lair without first being
grabbed by the Bone Harvester.
- Fixed an issue in Town Turned to Dust where players could get stuck between bridge
planks.
- Fixed an issue where clients could interact with the Fae Council and quit out mid
conversation, locking the Host out of speaking with them again.
