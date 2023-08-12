A new update has been released for Remnant 2 Update. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Remnant 2 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

–Performance and Crashes–

Ongoing optimizations to improve overall performance.

Fixed multiple reported crash bugs.

Potential fix for “GameThread timed out waiting for RenderThread” crash.

–Out Of Memory when Loading (Intel 13th generation CPU’s)–

We have identified an issue on some Intel 13th generation CPU’s where upon startup the game will display a message about being out of video memory or the crash reporter will pop up referencing an issue with decompressing a shader. If you experience this problem, you will likely also see it in other DX12 games.

If your CPU is overclocked, try setting it back to the defaults. If you’re not overclocked or that doesn’t work, try installing Intel Extreme Tuning Utility:

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/17881/intel-extreme-tuning-utility-intel-xtu.html and lowering your “Performance Core Ratio” from 55x to 54x.

–Achievements & Difficulty Rewards—

Retroactively fixed several achievements that weren’t tracked correctly.

Retroactively fixed as many difficulty-based rewards as possible.

DEV NOTE: To unlock difficulty rewards and achievements, you must interact with the World Stone.

–Quality of Life–

Added all unlocked Archetypes to Wallace’s inventory. If players have unlocked any Secret Archetype (by converting a Mysterious Item into an Engram), he will then sell them for all future characters. If you can start with it, Wallace will sell it.

Reduced the requirement to obtain Revivalist Trait. Also included Very Good Boy.

Updated Nimue, Bedel (Old Vaunnt), and N’Erud Vending Machine, and Blood Altar to properly keep their items in stock.

Fixed the Damage Reduction calculation in Advanced Stats. While this was a bug, we still wanted to make sure it was at the top of the list because it was giving players incorrect info.

Reduced Multiplayer Scaling per player by an additional 5% (from 15% to 10%). This means that in 3 player COOP, all players will now take 10% less damage (5% less per player).

Increased the chance that Cass spawns her special rewards.

Increased invulnerability time on standard Revive by 0.7s to give players a bit more time to react after being revived.

Experience gained is shared across any distance in multiplayer (previously 40m max range) and to dead teammates.

–Balance—

[ General ]

Reduced Vicious enemy affix from 33% to 15%.

Reduced Spiteful enemy affix from 0-45% to 0-25%. This is based on current enemy Health.

Reduced Thick Skin enemy affix from -15% Critical Chance & -25% Critical Damage to -10% and 15%, respectively.

Reduced Hearty enemy affix from 25% Max HP to 15% Max HP.

Increased Bulwark Damage Reduction from 6,5,4,3,2% (20% MAX) to 7,6,5,4,3% (25% MAX).

[ Armor ]

ARMOR OVERVIEW: We made a few tweaks to various armor types to give them unique benefits that were applicable for all difficulties. We felt that the baseline Heavy Armor values (at approximately 35% Damage Reduction) were in a good spot, especially with our recent changes to certain enemy affixes, so we adjusted the other armors to bring them up to par in their own way. Armor-based Damage Reduction is typically the easiest type of DR to get in the game, and due to its importance at higher levels, the lower-value armors were becoming less than desirable.

Adjusted Light Armor Damage Reduction Value from approximately 15% to 25%.

Adjusted Medium Armor Damage Reduction Value from approximately 25% to 30%.

Adjusted Ultra Heavy Armor Damage Reduction Value from approximately 45% to 50%.

Increased Light Armor Evade Invulnerability by 2 frames.

Increased Medium Armor Evade Invulnerability by 1 frame.

Increased Ultra Heavy Neutral Evade Invulnerability by 1 frame.

Armor Evade Value and Stamina Penalty Reference:

Light Evade (25 Encumbrance or Lower): 12 iFrames, 0% Stamina Cost Penalty.

Medium Evade (26-50 Encumbrance): 11 iFrames, 25% Stamina Cost Penalty.

Heavy Evade (51-75 Encumbrance): 10 iFrames, 50% Stamina Cost Penalty.

Ultra Heavy (76+ Encumbrance): 15 iFrames (Flop), 75% Stamina Cost Penalty.

DEV NOTE: No changes were made to Stamina Cost Penalty. These are original values. Additionally, Heavy Evade and Ultra Heavy Flop have their original iFrame value as well. The only changes regarding iFrames were to the two lighter Weight Classes.

[ Archetypes ]

Handler Companion and Summoner Minions gain increased health per difficulty. On Apocalypse, they will have the highest base health.

Increased Challenger’s Intimidating Presence Range from 10m to 15m.

[ Gear / Items ]

Increased Restriction Cord Damage Reduction from 10% to 15%.

Increased Guardian’s Ring range from 10m to 15m.

Enabled Mist Step Neutral Backdash attack.

[ Enemies ]

Adjusted downtime and overall combat flow for Annihilation.

Adjusted Annihilation Mine behavior on Survivor difficulty.

–Bug Fixes—

[ Progression & Rewards ]

Progression Blocker: Cass no longer wanders out of town, making her store inaccessible.

Progression Blocker: Ward 13 NPCs no longer “Lose their memory” after rolling adventure mode.

Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where Annihilation would be stuck between first and second phase of fight due an improper Plasma Cutter interaction.

Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue if the player died before one of the children made it back to Oracle, the Oracle would not interact with the player.

Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue in Sentinel’s Keep that would cause the player to become stuck inside door.

Progression Blocker: Fixed issue where Liquid Escape could be lost.

[ Archetypes ]

Fixed issue with Summoner’s Minions targeting pigs in Losomn. Pigs are no longer valid targets for Minions.

Fixed issue with Handler’s Very Good Boy not waking the sleeping Huntress when attacking.

Fixed Medic’s Redemption cooldown for clients.

Engineer kills via Turret now grant Experience.

Removed Controller Rumble when Summoner Minions move near the player.

[ Gear / Items ]

Fixed an issue with Aphelion causing it to do drastically reduced damage.

Fixed various issues with Restriction Cord causing issues like UI weirdness, memory leaks, and player getting stuck in World Stone as a client.

Fixed Death’s Embrace effects remaining after exiting to main menu and returning to game.

Fixed Spore Shot Mod’s slow effects lasting indefinitely.

Fixed Enigma’s Chain Lightning chaining through walls and floors.

Fixed Enigma ignoring enemy’s resistance. The Overload explosion still ignores resist.

Fixed Dark Fluid buff values being inconsistent for clients.

Fixed Faerie Needle buff icon displaying values incorrectly for clients.

Fixed Bulletweaver buff icon displaying values incorrectly for clients.

Fixed issue with Dran Scavenger Ring not correctly working for clients.

Fixed Energized Neck Coil so as to not trigger from ally status applications.

Fixed issue where consuming Processed Koara while its effect was already active was not resetting timer.

DEV NOTE: Seriously though… you know what this is, right?

Fixed issue where consuming Ambit Ember while its effect was already active was not resetting timer.

Fixed issue where Eulogy Mod was damaging player when activated too close to enemies. Also, returning bolts no longer damage allies.

Added description and lore for Ghost Shell.

[ Enemies ]

Fixed various hitboxes for Enemy AOE attacks.

Fixed Annihilation insta-killing clients with bad connections on transition to second phase.

Fixed an issue with Cancer’s Root attack ignoring Damage Reduction.

Fixed an issue with GEORGE (Gorge) Aberration not attacking players.

Fixed issue with Bloat King where applying a status effect would cause it to never adjust its bioluminescence.

Fixed an issue with Gwendil the Unburnt that allowed Enigma to trigger infinite bomb explosions when there was no longer a bomb in hand.

Fixed an issue preventing Venom’s Staves from being destroyed by AOEs/Explosives.

Fixed an issue preventing some enemy affixes from activating properly on Venom.

Fixed various Labyrinth Enemies from not attacking during maze section.

Fixed Bane Aberration from warping players out of the arena with Displacer.

[ Misc Fixes ]

Fixed an issue with the icon above doors on map being too small.

Fixed an issue where if you quit immediately after picking your archetype with Wallace, you’d have to play through the introduction again.

Fixed Chimney obstructions not resetting for clients on world reset.

Fixed various out of world or stuck location in Losomn Dran city.

Fixed text getting cut off on 16:10 ratio resolutions as well as other non 16:9 based resolutions.

Fixed issue where Huntress Boss Music volume was not controllable by Music slider in settings menu.

Fixed issue where Jester cards were not correctly showing up for clients.

Fixed issue with wearing the Ravager Sigil when speaking to Bedel would cause enemies to no longer attack player.

