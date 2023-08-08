Global air and ocean temperatures reached a record high in July, as reported by the EU’s climate change service Copernicus. This has deepened concerns among climate scientists who believe that the planet may have entered uncharted territory.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the EU confirmed that July had the highest global average surface air temperature ever recorded for any month.

Compared to the average temperature between 1850 and 1900, July was a startling 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer. It was also 0.33 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest month, July 2019.

In addition, the global average sea surface temperatures continued to rise in July, following a period of unusually high temperatures since April. The average sea surface temperature for the entire month was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the average from 1991 to 2020.

This data is collected from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations worldwide and comes after a series of record-breaking heat waves across various regions.

Many parts of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia have recently experienced scorching heat, while South American countries are facing record-breaking temperatures during their winter season.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, emphasized the dire consequences of these records for both people and the planet. She called for urgent and ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the primary driver of these extreme events.