Record High Global Temperatures in July Raise Concern Among Climate Scientists
Global air and ocean temperatures reached a record high in July, as reported by the EU’s climate change service Copernicus. This has deepened concerns among climate scientists who believe that the planet may have entered uncharted territory.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the EU confirmed that July had the highest global average surface air temperature ever recorded for any month.
Compared to the average temperature between 1850 and 1900, July was a startling 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer. It was also 0.33 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest month, July 2019.
In addition, the global average sea surface temperatures continued to rise in July, following a period of unusually high temperatures since April. The average sea surface temperature for the entire month was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the average from 1991 to 2020.
This data is collected from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations worldwide and comes after a series of record-breaking heat waves across various regions.
Many parts of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia have recently experienced scorching heat, while South American countries are facing record-breaking temperatures during their winter season.
Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, emphasized the dire consequences of these records for both people and the planet. She called for urgent and ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the primary driver of these extreme events.
C3S and the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization have recognized the first three weeks of July as the hottest three-week period ever recorded.
The record-breaking heat affecting communities worldwide is fueled by the climate emergency. Scientists stress the urgency of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible.
‘Just the Beginning’
According to C3S, the year-to-date data shows that 2023 is the third-hottest year on record, with a temperature 0.43 degrees Celsius above the recent average.
The gap between this year and the hottest year on record, 2016, is expected to narrow in the coming months. This is because the latter months of 2016 were relatively cool, while the remainder of 2023 is predicted to be comparatively warm due to the current El Niño event.
El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern that contributes to higher global temperatures. The U.N. weather agency declared the onset of El Niño on July 4, warning that it could lead to extreme weather conditions.
Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, stated that “the era of global boiling” has arrived. He emphasized that humans are unequivocally responsible for climate change and that the current situation is just the beginning.
