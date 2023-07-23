Introduction

Over the weekend, a movie called “Barbenheimer” took the box office by storm, earning an impressive $235.5 million in ticket sales and revitalizing the domestic film industry.

Unexpected Success

“Barbie,” one of the films released, made around $155 million during its first three days in theaters, making it the highest-grossing opening of 2023. Its counterpart, “Oppenheimer,” also performed well, earning an estimated $80.5 million during its debut. The final numbers for both films will be revealed on Monday. Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, expressed surprise at the success of these films, stating, “I don’t think anyone could have predicted the incredible performance of ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie.’ The cinema experience right now is reminiscent of major Marvel and Star Wars films, even without those franchises being involved.”

Massive Audience Turnout

More than 18.5 million tickets were sold for the combination of Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” with 12.8 million tickets for “Barbie” and 5.8 million for “Oppenheimer,” according to data from EntTelligence. Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, described the weekend as “truly historic” and emphasized that it demonstrated America’s love for going to the movies. He said, “Our partners in the creative community and at the studios delivered two unique, smart, and original stories meant for the big screen, and audiences responded by gathering friends and family and heading to their local movie theaters across the nation.”

Cultural Impact

Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” received high ratings of over 90% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. These films even inspired moviegoers to dress up in pink or wear suits and hats during their screenings. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, remarked, “The unprecedented success of these two films, and the boost it gave to the overall movie marketplace, solidified the movie theater as a cultural hub and epicenter of social interaction.”

Box Office Records

The weekend box office is expected to reach $302 million, the highest of any weekend in 2023, when combined with ticket sales from Paramount’s “Mission Impossible,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and Angel Studios’ “The Sound of Freedom,” according to data from Comscore. The success of “Barbenheimer” puts it as the fourth-highest weekend haul of all time, just below the opening weekends of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015 and “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018. However, it is still far from the highest-grossing weekend ever, which occurred in April 2019 with the release of “Avengers: Endgame.”

