A new update has been released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update v1.727. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update v1.727 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Resolved visual issues with characters occurring on certain GPUs, including AMD Vega based models.
Improved the visual quality of vegetation in ray-traced shadows and ray-traced reflections.
Implemented a fix to make the Texture Filtering option work as intended.