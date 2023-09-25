A new update has been released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.922. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.922 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Improved Rift transitions during the Awesome Bugtrax Done Quick Speetle Course Challenge.
- Bouncer and Heavy Bouncer weapons now work properly at frame rates above 60 FPS.
- Swing distance no longer decreases at high frame rates.
- Fixed ghosting visible in menus and the user interface when using FSR 2.2 upscaling.
- Left and right controller triggers now use analog values when using Steam Input. This enables ‘half button press’ weapon functionality with Steam Input.
- Corrected an issue with left stick diagonal controller input when Steam Input is not active.
- Resolved flickering ray-traced shadows on enemies and objects, including Grunthors, Goon Dropships, Seekerpedes and Sand Sharks.
- Eliminated artifacts in ray-traced reflections on some smooth surfaces, like the floor in Zurkie’s Gastropub.
- The game now restarts when changing the text language to Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese, to ensure text is displayed correctly.
- Fixed missing and incorrect button hints in Photo Mode.
- Steam Input Gyro Camera is now correctly mirrored in Mirror Mode.
- AMD FSR 2.2 version number is now displayed correctly in the menu and launcher.
- Stability improvements.
Source: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart