A new update has been released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.831. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.831 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Stability improvements for AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs.
- Improved frame pacing on GPUs with 8GB VRAM or less when hitting certain surfaces with large amounts of bullets.
- Updated AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to version 2.2.
- Ray-tracing options are now available on compatible AMD GPUs in Linux.
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling can now be used in combination with Intel XeSS.
- Added water deforming animation when the player character swims.
- Hover Boots acceleration now works correctly at frame rates above 60 FPS.
- Phantom Dash animation is no longer affected by the frame rate.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Phantom Dash effect to remain visible when toggled off.
- Various user interface bugfixes.
- Adjusted the launcher to fit on screens with low resolutions or high DPI scaling settings.
