A new update has been released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.815.
- Resolved a crash on start-up that could occur on Linux systems or configurations where NVIDIA Streamline is not active.
- Fixed an incorrect prompt display for the Chain Select option at Mrs. Zurkon when using an Xbox controller.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a visual jitter effect on water bodies and puddles.
- Various user interface improvements and bug fixes for Photo Mode and other in-game menus and popups.
Source: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart