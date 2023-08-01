A new update has been released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.728. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.728 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Resolved texture streaming issues that could result in certain textures remaining low resolution.
- Fixed visual issues with water reflections that occurred when ambient occlusion was set to anything other than SSAO.
- Resolved an issue that caused the interact button prompt to remain visible on the screen.
- Fixed a visual issue with weapon previews at the vendor when using ultra-wide resolutions.
- Various bug fixes, stability improvements and optimizations.
Source: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart