Quality of Life Changes
Here are some of the quality of life improvements and bug fixes in the update:
Save Game with Cheats
Now you can save your game when using cheats.
Better Clothing Support
You can now layer necklaces, wrist items, and jackets that were not possible before.
Adjusted Difficulty
The difficulty of late game encounters on “Boss” difficulty has been adjusted to scale better.
New DLC Content
New vehicles, emotes, and clothing items from the A Song of Ice and Dust DLC have been added.
Enhanced Visuals
Improved visuals when the player’s character is wet.
Combat Fixes
Here are the fixes related to combat:
Fine Aim Bug
A bug with fine aim not snapping to the target has been eliminated.
Minigunner Fix
The Minigunner will no longer be invulnerable and run around aimlessly after being knocked back by the Pain & Gain.
Camera Adjustment
The camera has been adjusted when firing rifles in fine aim.
Various Other Fixes
Multiple fixes related to combat, including NPC behavior and weapon functionality.
General Fixes
Here are some general fixes and improvements in the update:
Localization and Text Issues
Various localization and text issues throughout the game have been addressed.
Co-op Desync Fix
Changes have been made to help remove desync while playing in co-op.
HDR Settings Placement
The placement of HDR settings in the menu has been fixed.
Various Gameplay Fixes
Fixes related to weather states, NPCs, vehicles, and various gameplay aspects.
Achievement Fixes
Several achievements, including Wing It, Untouchable, A Young Empire, and Jack of All Trades, have been fixed and now unlock properly.
Challenge Fixes
Various challenges, such as Terminal Velocity, Sideswipe, Desert Daredevil, Chalupacabra challenge pack, Bright Future Challenges, and more, have been properly updated in co-op.
Perk Fixes
Fixes related to perks, including perk progression and functionality.
Customization Fixes
Fixes related to clothing customization, including clipping issues and missing parts.
Vehicle Fixes
Fixes related to vehicles, including camera placement, ejection issues, and vehicle health bars.
Various Other Fixes
Multiple other fixes and improvements, such as player functionality, HUD, menu issues, and more.