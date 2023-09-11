Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Qualcomm from investors and analysts. The experts discussed the chipmaker’s recent announcement that it will continue to supply 5G modems for Apple’s smartphones until 2026. Previously, Wall Street analysts and Qualcomm officials believed that Apple would develop and use its own 5G modem starting in 2024. However, with Apple expected to unveil new iPhones on Tuesday, which will incorporate Qualcomm modems, Qualcomm’s stock experienced a significant surge of 3.9% on Monday.