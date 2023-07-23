Introduction

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, are scheduled to meet on Sunday, according to the Kremlin. This meeting comes just two days after Moscow issued a warning, stating that any aggression against Belarus, its closest ally, would be considered an attack on Russia.

Escalating Tensions

Recently, Poland decided to deploy military units closer to its border with Belarus as a response to the presence of Russian forces from the Wagner Group in Belarus. In light of this, Putin declared that Moscow would utilize all available means to respond to any hostilities directed towards Minsk.

Working Visit and Strategic Partnership

Lukashenko is currently on a working visit to Russia, during which he plans to discuss the further development of the countries’ “strategic partnership” with Putin, as stated by the Kremlin.

Belarus’ Role in Ukraine

Although Lukashenko has not sent his own troops to Ukraine, he allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory for its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Since then, Lukashenko has frequently met with Putin. The two nations have conducted joint military training exercises, and in June, Lukashenko permitted the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, a move that drew widespread condemnation from Western countries.

Fears and Concerns

The perception that Lukashenko, who is seen as a pariah in the West, relies on Putin for his survival has raised concerns in Kyiv. There are fears that Putin might pressure Lukashenko to join a fresh ground offensive, thereby opening a new front in Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.

Belarusian Special Forces Training

On Thursday, the Belarusian defense ministry announced that Wagner Group mercenaries have begun training Belarusian special forces at a military range located just a few miles from the border with Poland, a NATO-member country. In a video, Wagner Group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, welcomed the fighters to Belarus, stating that while they would not currently participate in the war in Ukraine, they should prepare for Wagner’s operations in Africa while providing training for the Belarusian army.