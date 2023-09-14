A new update has been released for PUBG Update 2.44. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.PUBG Update 2.44 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Live Server Updates

Fixed an issue where the End of Match screen would automatically transition when team members who remained in-game leave for the lobby.

Fixed an issue where, when the Additional Action Queuing is enabled, changing seats in a vehicle while shooting would maintain ADS mode.

In Team Deathmatch – Boardwalk map, we fixed an issue where the Care Package plane would remain stationary for an extended period.

(PC) Fixed an issue where players reaccessing the game during the plane drop would either instantaneously die or continue playing while tied to their parachute.

The map rotation below has been updated based on player feedback.

Map Service

※ Please note that PC players can anticipate map changes every Wednesday at 2 AM UTC, while Console players can expect the same every Thursday at 7 AM UTC.

※ In Random Map regions, each map will have an equal probability of being selected, with a probability of 25% for larger maps and 12.5% for smaller maps.

(PC) Test Server Normal Match: Miramar AS region: Squad – TPP NA region: Squad – FPP

Live Server – Normal Match Week 1: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: September 6 ~ September 13 Console: September 14 ~ September 21 Week 2: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Paramo PC: September 13 ~ September 20 Console: September 21 ~ September 28 Week 3: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: September 20 ~ September 27 Console: September 28 ~ October 5 Week 4: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Paramo PC: September 27 ~ October 4 Console: October 5 ~ October 12 Week 5: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: October 4 ~ October 11 Console: October 12 ~ October 19

Live Server – Ranked Ranked: Erangel (30%) / Miramar (30%) / Taego (30%) / Deston (10%) The map service for Ranked is updated on a season-by-season basis.



※ Please note that the features and updates described below are subject to change or removal due to issues such as bugs, in-game problems, and community feedback. The images used are intended as visual references only; the actual game may look different as the builds are continually developed and refined before release.

Gunplay



Dragunov



Dragunov is now available in the game.

Weapon type: Designated Marksman Rifles (DMR)

Ammo: 7.62mm

Fire Mode: Single

Damage: 60

Effective range: 500m

Muzzle velocity: 830m/s

Rate of fire: 150 RPM

Muzzle attachment: Every AR, DMR muzzle attachment.

Magazine attachment: Every AR, DMR magazine attachment.

Stock attachment: Cheekpad

Can attach up to the 15x Scope.

World-spawns.

Dragunov is available in Normal Matches, Ranked, Training Grounds, and Custom Matches. In the case of Arcade, Dragunov can be used in Team Deathmatch and Intense Battle Royale, but not in Bluebomb Rush mode.



Adjustments:

Adjusted damage: 58 (Basic), 73 (Max) → 60 (Fixed) Removed probabilistic damage system.



Dev’s comment:

We’ve been listening to your invaluable feedback regarding the introduction of Dragunov, a weapon that was initially set to debut with a unique probabilistic damage system. Your participation in our recent survey allowed us to grasp your concerns regarding the probabilistic damage system and the fact that it might conflict with traditional skill-based gunplay. Our initial goal with Dragunov was to create a different gameplay experience and to add new excitement and unique elements to the usual game flow. But as we listened to your voices, we realized that this change might disrupt the core gameplay.

So in response to your input, we’ve made some critical changes. We’ve removed the probabilistic damage system, giving Dragunov a higher headshot damage compared to other DMRs. However, it still has a slower fire rate and higher recoil than other weapons in its category, giving it a more high-risk, high-reward feel. We also took into account your concerns shared in the survey and created limitations through damage thresholds ensuring that the new weapon doesn’t overperform SRs in that area.

We will continue to monitor community feedback and metrics after Dragunov’s release. We intend to maintain consistent communication with our players and strive to craft a well-balanced gunplay environment.

AUG Adjustments

Rate of fire: 750 → 720

Adjusted horizontal and vertical recoil.

Dev’s comment:

In March, we made changes to the existing meta, aiming to make the 5.56mm weaponss more appealing choices, and rebalanced the AUG, converting it to a world-spawn weapon. However, despite no separate balancing, its recent usage and win rates have risen rapidly, leading us to believe that performance adjustments are necessary. The fire rate of the AUG will be reduced, decreasing its DPS to a level that falls between the Beryl M762 and M416. Additionally, since a decrease in fire rate tends to lower perceived recoil, we’ve slightly increased the recoil so that the perceived level is going to stay approximately the same. We anticipate that AUG’s usage difficulty will remain similar and it will continue to be a competitive weapon even after this change.

Tactical Gear

Tactical Gear has been temporarily disabled.

Dev’s comment: Tactical Gear will be temporarily removed as we’ve received considerable feedback regarding them following the 24.1 Update. We’re undertaking a thorough review to ensure Tactical Gear aligns better with our gameplay, focusing on acquisition methods and performance. Once we’ve refined these elements, we plan to reintroduce Tactical Gear to the game.

Aston Martin

Fixed the issue where the vehicle flips and/or driving feels awkward when driving through certain areas, with the “V12 Vantage Roadster” Sports Car or “V12 Vantage Roadster (Luxe)” Sports Car skin equipped.

(PC) Fixed the issue where the Vantage Paint (Cumberland Grey) is shown as Vantage (Luxe) Paint (Tayos Turquoise) after you initially equip the skin.

World: Miramar

※ The following updates apply to every mode.

To promote a more balanced gameplay environment, we’ve adjusted some high ground areas to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage when attacking from extremely elevated positions.

Danger Zones

Blizzard Zone and Sandstorm are now less likely to appear throughout the game.

Modes

Intense Battle Royale

TPP mode has been added. FPP mode has been removed.



Dev’s comment: Following the initial release of Intense Battle Royale, we acknowledged the widespread feedback suggesting the implementation of FPP mode, and subsequently introduced it. However, after a thorough analysis of both internal data and global feedback, we decided to revert to TPP starting this update. We understand how such change might affect our diverse player base and we ask for your understanding as these experimental changes aim to enhance the overall gameplay experience. We remain committed to monitoring your feedback after this update, so that our future adjustments can be more flexible and in tune with your preferences.

(PC) Bluebomb Rush

Shop Key Binding You can now change the Bluebomb Rush Shop Key Binding which is currently set to “,” key. The option above can be changed via “Settings → Key Bindings → Common → Spawn Tool”.

Map / Scoreboard The default Key Binding for the map/scoreboard has been changed from two keys “M” and “Caps Lock” to a single key “M”. Two Key Bindings can still be configured via “Settings → Key Bindings → Common → World Map”.



(PC) Training Mode

You can now change the Item Spawn Manager keybinding that was previously set to the “,” key.

The option above can be changed via “Settings → Key Bindings → Common → Spawn Tool”.

Progressive Weapon Skin System

New Skin Type: Chroma

Presenting Chroma, a new type of skin that allows you to modify the color and effects of your Progressive Weapon Skins. Elevate the vibrancy of your weapon skin collection with this new addition!

Chroma is a skin you can apply to Progressive Weapon Skins – it applies to the weapon skin, attachment skins, loot crates, and killfeeds.

Obtaining Chroma: Obtainable via the Hideout; further details on each Chroma skin can be found in our upcoming Store Update announcements. Multiple identical Chromas can be obtained, the first of which will be locked upon acquisition.

Applying Chroma: Click on the obtained Chroma icon on the Hideout – Weapons page. An applied Chroma will reflect every progressive level of the corresponding Progressive Weapon Skin. You do not need an individual Chroma per progressive level. Cannot be applied separately to specific progressive levels or attachments. If you own multiple identical Chromas and apply Chroma to a Progressive Weapon Skin, the locked Chroma will be applied.

Previewing Chroma: Preview is available through Hideout – Weapons – Chroma icon. Preview appears upon clicking the icon, regardless of owning the Progressive Weapon Skin or Chroma. Preview displays Chroma applied to the corresponding Progressive Weapon Skin, reflecting currently unlocked progressive levels.



BATTLESTAT Skin

The BATTLESTAT skin for cumulative kills + headshots now features a new design.

Dev’s Comment: While the Progressive Weapon Skin system has been a great way to add variety to PUBG gameplay, our current collection of diverse Progressive Weapon Skins prompted us to consider a transformation that can take effect in the present and moving forward. We’re unveiling the new Chroma skin, which can be acquired and applied regardless of the Progressive Weapon Skin’s progressive level. With this new feature, we hope to provide even more customization options for your valuable Progressive Weapon Skins. Additionally, starting from Update 25.2, the BATTLESTAT skin will now showcase a fresh look for future cumulative kills + headshots skins.

Performance

(PC) New Stability Improvement: GPU Debug

Added two new options: “Collect GPU Crash Data” and “GPU Crash Report” Collect GPU Crash Data – Enable or disable the collection of GPU crash and related data including user crash dump files. The option is disabled by default. The option will be activated after enabling this setting and restarting the game. The option may lower game performance due to stability checks and will be automatically disabled after 7 days of being enabled. GPU Crash Report – Displays a pop-up window whenever multiple GPU crashes occur, prompting users to enable the “Collect GPU Crash Data” option . The option is enabled by default.

The options above can be enabled/disabled via “Settings → Gameplay → Others → GPU Crash” options menu.

(PC) Default option: DirectX 11 → DirectX 11 Enhanced

For fresh game installations, “DirectX 11 Enhanced” is now the default option. In other cases, the option has to be manually changed through “Settings > Advanced > DirectX Version > DirectX 11 Enhanced”. If a PC does not support DX11 Enhanced, DX11 will be set as the default option.

DirectX 11 Enhanced is an option optimized for CPU performance, enhanced to support multi-threading during rendering. DirectX 11 Enhanced offers similar stability compared to DirectX 11, but in some cases can lead to increases in FPS.



Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed general in-game bugs.

Fixed the issue where the last surviving player dies immediately at 0 HP after getting on a vehicle, while possessing Self-AED.

Fixed the issue where the silhouette of the character is temporarily visible before the smoke disappears if the Sandstorm moves to the location of the smoke.

Fixed the issue where melee weapons go through walls when thrown from a corner of a building while prone.

Fixed the issue where Smoke Grenade sounds play longer than the actual smoke exposure time.

Fixed the issue where, under certain conditions, players with Self-AEDs don’t get knocked out at 0 HP while riding a vehicle.

Fixed the issue where weapons automatically fire when gripping a weapon after repeatedly switching between Drone and character perspectives with the Additional Action Queuing active.

(PC) Fixed the issue where a Bluebomb Rush match does not conclude immediately when there are no players on the opposing team.

(PC) Fixed the issue where firing a handgun while riding a vehicle and moving to another seat causes stuttering gunshot sound effects.

World

Fixed Miramar map issues.

Fixed the issue where 40mm Smoke Grenades in Vikendi spawn without accompanying the M79.

Fixed the issue where 40mm Smoke Grenades in Vikendi spawn in quantities beyond a certain limit.

Fixed the issue in Miramar where the character gets stuck in a certain cliff.

Fixed the issue in Erangel where characters teleport after partially destroying and stepping on the door of certain houses.

Fixed the Care Package Plane audio issue in Boardwalk TDM map.

Reduced the volume of BGM in Boardwalk TDM map.

Lobby

Fixed the issue where only the last vehicle displayed in the Showroom lobby skin shows vehicle light/animations when the party leader clicks Ready.

UX/UI

Fixed the issue where the game does not direct you to the Clan page even after clicking on the Clan button from the Customize page.

Fixed the incorrect reward instructions at the bottom of the Crafter Pass: Aston Martin page.

Fixed the awkward item description for the Crowbar in Chinese language setting.

Fixed the issue where a magnifying glass icon is shown when hovering over the preview of Prime Parcels items that cannot be equipped at the same time.

Fixed the issue where the left and right buttons are displayed in the Workshop when there is only one applicable vehicle at the top right of the preview screen.

Fixed the issue where locked holographic battlestat weapon previews expose the locked battlestat area in ADS mode.

(PC) Fixed the issue where certain parts of the Clan page are not displayed.

(PC) Fixed the issue where the Gas Can image is incorrectly displayed when viewing the Gas Can in inventory.

(Console) Fixed the issue where the Cancel Matchmaking button does not work in some screens.

Items & Skins

※ Clipping issue: Graphics that are shown outside the visible part of an image/object.

Fixed the issue where the Crowbar covers other areas of the inventory when the Punk Axe skin is equipped.

Fixed the issue where the character’s legs appear partially transparent after equipping the Summer Shorts (Gray).

Fixed the clipping issue occurring at the wrist when NieR Replicant ver.1.22 – Kainé’s Gloves and PGC 2022 Tac-Tech Shirt are both equipped.

Fixed the clipping issue occurring when PGI.S Tactical Pants and Duncan’s/NH-ESPORTS Shoes are both equipped.

Fixed the issue where the character’s pelvis appears transparent after equipping the Long Sleeved Turtleneck with the Orange Crush Bottom.

Fixed the issue where the character’s pelvis appears transparent after equipping the Bloody Nurse Uniform with the PGI Ringside Hoodie.

Fixed the clipping issue occurring at the ankle when PCS3 Suntouched Boots are equipped.

Fixed the issue where the character’s pelvis appears transparent after equipping the Lucky Bandit Outfit with the Neon Deco Hoodie.

Fixed the issue where the earrings are shown on the screen at certain FPP angles when STREET FIGHTER 6 – Chun-Li’s Hairstyle 1 or 2 is equipped.

Fixed the issue where the earring is shown on the screen when the player is in ADS mode with STREET FIGHTER 6 – Chun-Li’s Hairstyle 1 or 2 equipped.

