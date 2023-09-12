Birkenstock, a well-known sandal manufacturer founded in 1774, has submitted its IPO paperwork and is cautioning investors about the risks presented by counterfeit brands that utilize social media to promote their products.

The company, originally established in Germany but now headquartered in London, intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BIRK.”

Birkenstock has long faced challenges in safeguarding its intellectual property, as imitators have exploited the brand’s popularity and premium prices by offering cheaper alternatives. In its prospectus, Birkenstock acknowledges that some competition comes from retailer “private label offerings,” but there are also “knock-off products” attempting to deceive consumers on platforms like Facebook and other websites into believing that they are purchasing authentic Birkenstock items.

The filing states, “In the past, third parties have created websites to target Facebook users and users on other social media platforms with ‘look-alike’ websites designed to trick them into believing that they were buying Birkenstock products at a significant discount. If counterfeit products are successfully sold on e-commerce platforms managed by third parties, it could harm our brands and reputation.”

Although Birkenstock does not explicitly mention Amazon in its 206-page filing, it does mention refraining from using certain third-party websites to distribute its products due to the sale of counterfeit goods on such platforms.

Seven years ago, Birkenstock publicly severed ties with Amazon in the United States due to a surge in counterfeit and unauthorized sales on the platform. The company also announced that it would no longer permit authorized Birkenstock merchants to sell on Amazon.