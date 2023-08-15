Introduction

Ariela & Associates International, a privately owned company, has made an agreement to purchase Parade, a popular intimates startup known for creating “the internet’s favorite underwear.” This acquisition allows Ariela to benefit from Parade’s digital expertise, loyal customer base, and relevance in the market. At the same time, Parade gains access to Ariela’s infrastructure, scalability, and industry knowledge, which is especially valuable in the current challenging funding environment for digitally-native companies.

Industry Consolidation and Opportunity

The acquisition of Parade by Ariela aligns with the trend of consolidation in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) industry, particularly for traditional brands seeking to acquire digitally-savvy startups. Nikki Baird, Vice President of Strategy at retail technology company Aptos, explains that this consolidation trend is driven by the tightening availability of venture capital funding for startups due to rising interest rates.

Financial Details

Parade, valued at $200 million in August 2022, did not disclose the price of the deal or its current valuation. The decision to explore a sale was initially reported by The Information.

Alignment of Values

Ariela & Associates International’s CEO, Ariela Esquenazi, states that Parade’s commitment to inclusive fast fashion and sustainability resonates with their core principles. The union between the two companies is expected to create synergies and drive further growth.

Parade’s Mission and Rise to Success

Founded in 2019 by Cami Téllez, a Columbia University dropout, Parade aimed to disrupt the intimates category by prioritizing inclusivity, body positivity, and sustainable manufacturing. This approach appealed to Gen Z consumers who sought comfortable and affordable underwear that aligned with their personal values.

Trends in the Intimates Industry

The intimates space has been evolving over the past decade to focus more on sizing, comfortability, and moving away from a sole emphasis on sexiness. This category is valued at $13 billion in the U.S. and $45 billion globally, indicating its significance in the market.

Challenges and Strategic Acquisitions

While achieving profitability and sustainable growth can be challenging for direct-to-consumer businesses, particularly in an environment of high interest rates and rising customer acquisition costs, some companies opt for strategic acquisitions to propel their growth. FullBeauty Brands’ acquisition of CUUP, a size-inclusive intimates company, and Parade’s collaboration with Target are examples of this strategy.

Ariela’s Strengths and Potential for Parade

Ariela & Associates International, with its ownership of Curvy Couture and Smart & Sexy, as well as its master license for Fruit of the Loom’s bras, possesses extensive experience and resources in the intimates industry. Parade’s integration with Ariela will provide access to manufacturing capabilities, supply chain expertise, and digital distribution channels, enabling the startup to expand its reach and become a mass-market brand.