President Joe Biden recently visited Florida to assess the destruction caused by Hurricane Idalia and expressed gratitude that the damage wasn’t worse.

Speaking in Live Oak, Florida, President Biden stated, “No winds this strong hit this area in one hundred years. Pray God it will be another hundred years before this happens again.”

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the president met with local residents and recovery personnel to understand the impact of the storm. He has directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide all possible assistance for rebuilding efforts.

Hurricane Idalia struck Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing extensive power outages and flooding. The White House has urged Congress to approve $16 billion in stopgap funding to replenish FEMA’s disaster relief fund, which is expected to be depleted by the first half of September. President Biden reiterated this call during his visit to Florida.

In his address, President Biden emphasized the importance of FEMA’s support in times of crisis, urging both Democrats and Republicans in Congress to ensure adequate funding for the agency.

Initially, President Biden had planned to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with whom he has been in frequent communication. However, due to security concerns, Governor DeSantis decided against the meeting.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell confirmed that the location for President Biden’s visit was agreed upon by the White House and the governor’s office. The security concerns were not raised until after the statement from Governor DeSantis’ office was released.

Despite their political differences, President Biden acknowledged Governor DeSantis’ proactive response to the hurricane and their ongoing communication.