Introduction

A team deployed by President Joe Biden to help resolve the strike between the United States’ largest autoworkers union and the Big Three auto companies is planning to be present in Detroit to support talks “early in the week,” according to an administration official.

The Team

White House adviser Gene Sperling and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su were appointed by President Biden to assist in ending the walkout by the United Auto Workers union, which began on Friday. Sperling has been leading discussions related to the union and the companies, and has been coordinating with Su.

Objective

The team’s objective is not to mediate or intervene but to “help support the negotiations in any way the parties feel is constructive,” stated the official. They have been engaging with the parties by phone for weeks and aim to be physically present during the negotiations in Detroit.

President Biden’s Stance

President Biden expressed his hope that the UAW and Big Three would return to negotiations. He acknowledged the frustrations of workers who believe that despite “record profits” by automobile companies, fair sharing of those profits with the workers has not occurred. While he emphasized that no one desires a strike, he respects the workers’ right to exercise their options under the collective bargaining system.

Challenges for President Biden

The strike poses a challenge for President Biden, who considers himself “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen.” Although the UAW has historically supported Democratic candidates like Biden, former President Donald Trump received significant support from blue-collar autoworkers.

Union’s Expectations

UAW President Shawn Fain stated that a strike would compel Biden and other politicians to take a stance on organized labor. Consequently, at midnight on Friday, approximately 13,000 UAW members went on strike at various General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford sites.

Strike Pay

If all UAW members joined the strike immediately, the union would have enough funds to provide around 11 weeks of strike pay.