President Joe Biden has declared a federal emergency due to saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River. This intrusion poses a threat to New Orleans’ water infrastructure. A lack of rainfall has caused a decrease in the levels of fresh water in the Mississippi River. As a result, the denser saltwater layer beneath has risen upstream over the past two months. Typically, the strength of the river flow, along with an underwater sill, prevents the saltwater from advancing further upstream. However, on Monday, the saltwater breached the sill and entered the drinking water of Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana. On the same day, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards requested that President Biden declare the situation a federal emergency. This declaration would allow the state to access funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). President Biden’s approval of the federal emergency comes as officials work to prevent the saltwater from infiltrating more neighborhoods along the Mississippi Valley. If the intrusion continues, many residents could be left without access to safe drinking water.

Currently, the drinking water in New Orleans is considered safe, according to the Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO). However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts that two water treatment plants in New Orleans will be affected by the end of October: the Algiers Water Treatment Plant on October 22 and the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant on October 28. In response, some New Orleans residents have begun stocking up on single-use water bottles, fearing a shortage. Government officials, however, have reassured the public that there will not be a shortage of water bottles. While some residents are concerned about access to drinkable water, others worry about the city’s ability to handle this intrusion. New Orleans City Councilmember Joseph Giarrusso expressed concerns about the impact on residents, especially those in poorer neighborhoods, hospitals, dialysis centers, hotels, and local businesses.

Possible Solutions Being Considered

During a New Orleans City Council meeting, councilmembers, SWBNO officials, and representatives from the Department of Homeland Security discussed potential response strategies. One method under consideration is using barges to import large quantities of freshwater. This freshwater would dilute the saltwater entering the treatment plants, making it usable for non-potable purposes such as bathing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also working on increasing the height of the underwater sill to delay the progress of the saltwater further upstream. Additionally, there is a proposal to construct a pipeline that would deliver fresh water from upstream areas of the river to the affected downstream areas. The estimated cost of the pipeline is between $100 and $250 million, with funding potentially coming from FEMA. However, no specific timeline for the completion of the pipeline has been established.

Past Instances and Climate Change