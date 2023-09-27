Introduction

The Pentagon has granted Elon Musk’s SpaceX its first confirmed contract for the development of the Starshield network, a military-specific version of the company’s Starlink satellite internet system, according to an announcement made by the defense agency on Wednesday.

Contract Details

A spokesperson from the Space Force confirmed that SpaceX was awarded a one-year contract for Starshield, with a maximum value of $70 million. This contract was part of a program administered by the Space Force’s commercial satellite communications office, which also awarded contracts to 18 other companies.

Scope of the Contract

The Space Force spokesperson, Ann Stefanek, stated that the SpaceX contract includes end-to-end services for Starshield, utilizing the Starlink constellation. It covers user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management, and other related services.

Starshield and SpaceX

Starshield was introduced by SpaceX as a new business line last year. The Pentagon has been a significant customer of SpaceX’s rocket launches and has shown increasing interest in its Starlink satellite internet. However, SpaceX has not provided many details about the specific capabilities and scope of Starshield. It is marketed as an “end-to-end” dedicated offering for national security, distinct from the consumer and enterprise-focused Starlink network.

Recent SpaceX Achievements

This contract for Starshield follows SpaceX’s previous win in June, where they secured a Pentagon contract to supply an undisclosed number of Starlink ground terminals for use in Ukraine. The initial phase of the Starshield contract requires SpaceX to provide services supporting 54 military “mission partners” across various branches of the Department of Defense by September 30, with an obligation of $15 million.

Conclusion

The awarding of the Starshield contract to SpaceX marks an important milestone in the company’s collaboration with the military. This contract further solidifies SpaceX’s position as a key player in the development of advanced satellite communication systems for national security purposes.