A new update has been released for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Update 1.05 .

Hello, crusaders!

An update 1.05 for PlayStation is live! Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

System

* Various memory leak fixes and optimization;

* When changing the colors of the class costume and other items, the character could noticeably twitch in the inventory menu – fixed.

* When playing The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, restarting after the death of the party caused the defeat window to appear once more – fixed;

* After creating a new character, the game could sometimes crash or return to the main menu – fixed;

* Fixed crashes in Wintersun;

* Increased the number of options for spell context menu and fixed the issue with crashes when opening a shortcut menu for spells with numerous options on the action bar, such as Shadow Evocation, Greater Polymorph, Wandering Hex and others;

* Сrashes in Drezen during the Summit of the Goddesses reduced;

Areas

* It was impossible to interact with pylons in Chief Khara fight in Blackwater – fixed;

* Chaplain in Alushinyrra port will read the cleric scrolls for you now, if necessary;

* Fixed the issues with the terrain in the Rasping Rifts, now it looks as it should;

* If an island boss previously didn’t appear on their island in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, they will appear now;

* Some islands in the Treasures of the Midnight Isles DLC, when playing in the integration mode in the main campaign, could be totally empty – fixed;

* In Blackwater, the progress of the puzzle with hand, wind, and fire symbols will no longer reset if you quit the dialogue;

* In Dry Crossroads, characters can no longer walk through the trees;

* In some cases, an island exit wouldn’t appear in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC – fixed;

* In the integrated mode of The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, it was impossible to loot a container on one sand swamp map – fixed;

* In the Valley of Temples, corrupted mongrels kept getting up and fighting even after the demon was slain, which prevented the quest from progressing – fixed;

* Sometimes the game could crash if you triggered the big fire trap in Gray Garrison – fixed;

Quests

* Fixed the delay before the beginning of the conversation with Willodus;

* We’ve added a new check in the romance with Arueshalae. If the romance ended while she asked to let her think for a couple of days, the “Time to Think” quest will also fail.

* Island bosses in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC no longer drop duplicates of quest items;

Items

* Updated some properties of Finnean. From now on, with the first improvement, he takes the form of a +3 ghost touch heartseeker weapon, and with the second—a +5 brilliant energy heartseeker weapon. The original and the soulless forms remained unchanged.

Crusade

* After losing or disbanding all the armies, it was impossible to hire a new one – fixed, there’s an extra button for hiring now;

* Fixed the bug with the visual effects from the Knight Commander’s party appearing in the middle of the tactical battlefield;

* The battle log now updates again during the tactical battles. Classes & Mechanics Mechanics:

* Fixed the issue with Azata’s Life-Bonding Friendship, which prevented it from working sometimes. Additionally, fixed the removal of teamwork feats when the allies stood farther than 50 ft from the Azata;

* Acid Evaporation effects from the Star Rattle flowers will stop now after a successful Fortitude saving throw;

* Bleeding Infusion always dealt 1 damage per round. Now, its damage depends on the amount of kinetic blast damage dice, just like the description says;

* Changed the class of Backstabbin’ Bixie island boss in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC from Slayer to Alchemist;

* Changing the type of spell’s elemental damage now correctly adds the DC from feats that affect the said element;

* Clerics of Asmodeus can use a mace in the name of Asmodeus now, like they are proficient with it;

* Damage Reduction doesn’t stack anymore now if there’s more than one source of it; instead, the highest number of DR is selected, like in tabletop version;

* Eldritch Font now gets the correct number of spells per day (once spell more per level than a regular arcanist);

* Fixed the bonus calculation when performing a combat maneuver. Now it counts any bonuses from unarmed attacks. If the maneuver was performed via a special attack (such as Trip (Bite attack), for example), the bonuses from this attack will be used;

* Fixed the incorrect stacking for the Perfect Form ability;

* Fixed the return of Ashen Curse status after saving and reloading. Now it will no longer return after you removed it from the character and saved;

* Impervious Tailwind provided benefits to every class – fixed, now it only empowers the classes listed in its description;

* Paladin’s Celestial Divine Mount now gets Smite evil at 11th level;

* Psychotic Undertow forced the caster to make a Will saving throw for each cha

Source: OrbisPatches