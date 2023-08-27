Developer Comments: Illari has had a strong showing since her launch. The following changes are meant to promote a better balance between healing and damage while adding more counterplay against her abilities. We are making the Healing Pylon weaker, as it’s often placed out of line-of-sight or at odd angles and isn’t being destroyed as often as we expect. Captive Sun ignoring barriers is not immediately intuitive, but we are also reducing the projectile size, so blocking or destroying will require more precision. Finally, the Sunstruck effect lasts too long to reasonably avoid the detonation damage threshold.
Healing Pylon
- Heal decreased from 40 to 30.
- Shields decreased from 75 to 50.
Captive Sun
- Projectile Impact and explosion are now blocked by barriers.
- Projectile size decreased from 1.5 to 0.75 meters.
- Sunstruck duration decreased from 7 to 6 seconds.