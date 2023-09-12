Packaging Companies Smurfit Kappa and WestRock to Merge
Two packaging companies, Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, have announced their decision to merge. The merger, which was disclosed on Tuesday, involves WestRock, a U.S.-based company, acquiring Smurfit Kappa for a total consideration of $43.51 per share.
Please note that this is an ongoing story and updates will follow.
