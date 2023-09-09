A new update has been released for Overwatch 2 Update 1.000.024. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Overwatch 2 Update 1.000.024 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
NEW GAME MODE – HERO MASTERY
Hero Mastery is a new, single-player game mode that allows players to test their skills with individual heroes on custom courses. Push your expertise to the limit for high scores and dominate the leaderboards. Are you up to the challenge?
- Each hero can be played on three unique courses of increasing difficulty. Flex your skills and unlock up to five stars on each course.
- Hero Mastery courses are scored on various factors, including time, eliminations, heals, and escorts. Each hero has individual stats that are tracked as well. Plus collect all the Mastery Emblems to show off your prowess!
- Hero Mastery is launching with a limited-time event that includes exclusive rewards. Courses for Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy are now available, along with courses for Sojourn, Winston, and more premiering in the weeks ahead.
GENERAL UPDATES
PING SYSTEM UPDATES
- Owned entities (such as Torbjörn’s Turret, Symmetra’s Teleporter, or Illari’s Healing Pylon) now have a lower priority as ping targets than enemy heroes.
HERO UPDATES
SUPPORT
Support Passive
- Duration until support passive activates increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds.
Developer Comment: Support heroes have received individual improvements to their survivability and are quite strong overall, so we’re reducing the impact of the role-wide passive.
Developer Comment: Regenerative Burst’s overall healing output has been too effective after gaining the bonus instant heal for low-health allies, so we are reducing its total healing slightly.
Regenerative Burst
- Instant healing decreased from 50 to 40.
- Heal over time decreased from 50 over 5 seconds to 40 over 4 seconds.
Developer Comment: The Protection Suzu no longer knocks back enemy heroes, so the projectile doesn’t need to impact them either. This quality-of-life change prevents accidental activations when thrown into groups with both enemies and allies.
Protection Suzu
- Now passes through enemy heroes.
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue with the Daybreak challenge being reset to 0 and not receiving progress after completing games.
- The Save-a-Mari challenge now specifies the difficulty requirements for completion.
- Resolved an issue where the Progression Level badge wasn’t promoting. Players who have already reached levels where the badge should now be promoted to the correct badge now.
- Fixed a bug with the Option ‘Relative Aim Sensitivity’ not accepting a value of 0%.
- Fixed an instance where equipped Competitive Titles would reset after a relog.
- Fixed a bug with Matches Played showing as abandoned for matches played on another platform.
- Fixed gaps and other environment issues in Mischief and Magic.
- Fixed navigation issues that could occur with a controller in Winston’s Lab.
- Fixed the missing sound effects for Training Bots respawning.
- Fixed a bug on controller/gamepads that prevented some characters from flying diagonally.
- Resolved a bug with the Overtime bar not burning all the way down in Competitive, making it difficult to tell when the round is over.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from immediately equipping Golden weapons after purchase.
MAPS
Dorado
- Fixed a bug in the environment near the final point that sometimes allowed Mei’s Blizzard to go through the environment.
New Junk City
- Fixed areas on the map that players could become stuck in.
- Fixed lighting issues in specific areas on the map.
- Added the intro when loading into the map. You will now be greeted with ‘Welcome to New Junk City.’
Suravasa
- Fixed some fountains on the map that allowed some turrets to be hidden.
- Fixed a few areas that did not have correct lighting.
- Fixed areas on the map that players could become stuck on.
- Fixed areas on the map that allowed players to stand outside the playable space.
- Fixed gaps in the geometry in several areas across the map.
CO-OP MISSIONS
Rio
- Fixed a bug that could occur after the Artillery lands that resulted in your camera looking at the sky after regaining control of the camera.
Toronto
- Fixed an interaction with the train that could force players outside of the map boundaries.
- Fixed a bug with lighting that could occur on this map when changing graphics settings.
Gothenburg
- Fixed a location in spawn where players could become stuck.
HEROES
Bastion
- Fixed an error that resulted in the vertical knockback on Bastion’s Tactical Grenade being reduced.
Echo
- Fixed a bug with Duplicated Illari’s displaying the incorrect VFX colors when casting Captive Sun.
- Fixed an interaction with Duplicated Symmetra turrets persisting through the duration of Duplicate.
Illari
- Fixed an interaction with Genji’s Deflect and Illari’s Healing Pylon. Deflecting the pylon should now correctly heal Genji’s allies.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Stay Dead voice line from being equipped.
- Resolved an interaction that allowed Illari to see underneath the map if they were slept by an Ana Sleep Dart while using Captive Sun.
- Fixed an interaction with Illari’s Pylon indicator being disabled if it was Hacked by Sombra.
- Fixed an interaction with Symmetra’s Teleporter that allowed Illari to place a Pylon in mid-air.
- Fixed several instances that resulted in the Pylon being destroyed instantly after deploying.
Junker Queen
- Fixed a bug where Junker Queen recalling Jagged Blade in the same frame as it stuck in an object (by holding Secondary Fire and aiming at an object the same distance away as the Knife’s recall range) would cause a pingable knife to be stuck in the world.
Kiriko
- Fixed a bug that made it difficult to Swift Step to allies in rooms with low ceilings.
Lifeweaver
- Fixed a bug allowing friendly EMPs to destroy your Petal Platform.
Ramattra
- Resolved a bug that prevented the damage increase from Zenyatta’s Discord from being correctly applied while Ramattra was Blocking.
