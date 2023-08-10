The success of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes and obesity division played a crucial role in driving this growth, largely fueled by the popularity of its blockbuster injection, Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk, the company behind the weight-loss drug Wegovy, has revised its outlook for 2023 following a significant increase in sales. The Danish pharmaceutical company reported a 30% rise in sales for the first half of this year, amounting to 107.7 million Danish kroner ($15.9 million) at constant exchange rates. Net profit also saw a substantial increase of 43%, totaling 39.2 million kroner.

Novo Nordisk’s president and CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, stated that the company’s sales growth is attributed to the escalating demand for their GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments. Furthermore, Jørgensen expressed optimism for the full year, stating that the performance in the first six months enables an improved outlook. Consequently, Novo Nordisk now projects sales growth of 27%-33% and operating profit growth of 31%-37% for 2023, at constant exchange rates.

Recently, late-stage trial data revealed that Wegovy reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks or strokes, by 20% compared to a placebo, leading to a surge in share prices. The highly anticipated “SELECT” trial results exceeded expectations and enhanced Novo Nordisk’s position beyond Wegovy’s perception as a mere “vanity drug.”

Wegovy’s active ingredient is semaglutide, an FDA-approved drug that mimics a naturally-occurring gut hormone responsible for appetite regulation.

In pre-market trading, Novo Nordisk’s shares have risen by nearly 1%.