A U.S. official stated on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to visit Russia soon to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The purpose of this meeting is believed to be the Kremlin’s attempt to acquire military equipment for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The official, who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, mentioned that the U.S. anticipates Kim’s trip to take place within this month. Although the exact location and date of the meeting are uncertain, the Pacific port city of Vladivostok seems to be a plausible choice due to its proximity to North Korea.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, highlighted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang last month with an aim to convince North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

Watson stated, “We have received information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, and that leader-level diplomatic engagement will include Russia.”

Furthermore, the U.S. is urging North Korea to halt its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments it has made regarding refraining from providing or selling weapons to Russia.

Shoigu mentioned on Monday that the two countries may conduct joint military exercises.

The New York Times initially reported on Kim’s plan to meet with Putin in Russia during this month.

Last week, the White House revealed intelligence suggesting that Putin and Kim had exchanged letters following Shoigu’s visit. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, described these letters as being “more at the surface level,” but also acknowledged that talks between Russia and North Korea regarding a weapons sale were progressing.