A new update has been released for No Man’s Sky Update 4.41. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. No Man’s Sky Update 4.41 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Hello everyone,

Thank you to everyone playing the No Man’s Sky Echoes update, especially those taking the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or console crash reporting.

We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of issues. These fixes are included in patch 4.41, which is now live on Steam and will be coming to other platforms as soon as possible.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with Twitch Rewards.

Fixed an issue with the Personal Refiner.

Fixed a crash related to networking.

Fixed a crash related to the Automated Feeder.

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a multiplayer game.

Fixed a crash related to buildings.

SOURCE: No Man’s Sky