A new update has been released for No Man’s Sky Update 4.38. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. No Man’s Sky Update 4.38 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a memory issue in the renderer.
- Fixed a number of memory issues which could lead to crashes in rare circumstances.
- Fixed an issue which could cause players textures to appear metallic.
- Improved shader usage on PC.
- Improved load times on PC.
- Introduced a significant optimisation for Nintendo Switch to reduce hitching.
Source: No Man’s Sky