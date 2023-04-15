The official launch trailer for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores provides much new information about the upcoming edition, including new weaponry and characters that Aloy will meet.

The trailer focuses on significant aspects of the Burning Shores campaign, such as airborne warfare and underwater traversal. A barrage of missiles can be fired at the Sunwing in midair, and the ship is later seen plunging into the water with Aloy on board. In addition, we get a better look at the game’s location, which consists of a worn and old-fashioned Hollywood sign.

Additional information regarding the expansion’s storyline has also been disclosed. It appears that Aloy will be teaming up with a new comrade as they investigate the ruins of Los Angeles to stop a new danger from eradicating humanity. A shot that reveals a spoiler at the end of the trailer depicts Aloy wielding a Zenith weapon while going up against a massive machine that looks like a spider.

Even though its predecessor, Horizon: Forbidden West, is also available for PlayStation 4 (PS4), the expansion pack, Horizon: Forbidden West: Burning Shores, will only be available for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). Guerrilla Games has mentioned in the past that this is being done to improve the game’s cloudscape and make it appear even more genuine, which is a sensible choice considering that Burning Shores will place emphasis on aerial exploration.

Pre-orders for Burning Shores are now live on the PlayStation Store, and purchasers will receive many in-game goods along with their purchase, including the Blacktide Dye Outfit and the Blacktide Sharpshoot Bow. Since the DLC takes place after the events of Horizon: Forbidden West, players will first need to finish the main campaign before being able to venture into the new location. Burning Shores are scheduled for release on April 19 and may be purchased for £15.99 or $19.99.

Are you looking forward to discovering more about the Burning Shores?