New Covid Vaccines Now Available in the U.S.

A new round of Covid vaccines has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. These vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, target a new subvariant of the omicron variant called XBB.1.5. The first doses of these vaccines will be available at pharmacies and vaccine distribution locations within 48 hours of the CDC’s recommendation, potentially reaching Americans as soon as Thursday.

Hopes to Prevent a Severe Covid Wave

As Covid hospitalizations continue to rise in the U.S., there are concerns about the upcoming fall and winter months when respiratory viruses spread more easily. Public health officials and experts hope that the arrival of new vaccines will help prevent another severe wave of Covid and a potential combination of Covid, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that overwhelmed hospitals last winter. The Biden administration plans to encourage eligible Americans to receive an updated Covid vaccine along with an annual flu shot and an RSV jab.

Who Should Get the New Shots?

The CDC recommends that all Americans aged six months and older receive the new shots. Specific guidelines for staying up to date on Covid vaccines vary by age group and risk level. It is advised that everyone aged 6 and older receive at least one dose of an updated mRNA vaccine this year, regardless of whether they have already received the original Covid shots. Additional doses may be recommended for certain groups, such as those aged 65 and older and people who are immunocompromised.

Where Can You Get the New Shots?

The updated shots will be available at pharmacies, health clinics, and community centers, among other vaccine distribution sites. Retail pharmacy chains such as Walgreens, CVS, Albertsons, and Kroger will offer appointments for the new shots. The federal website vaccines.gov will also provide information on other locations offering the updated Covid vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the Updated Shots Free?

Covid vaccines will still be provided for free to ensure accessibility for all. Private insurers and government payers, such as Medicare and Medicaid, will cover the cost of the new shots with no co-payments. Uninsured and underinsured individuals can find locations offering free vaccines through the Bridge Access Program.

Timing of the New Covid Vaccine

The timing of getting the new Covid vaccine depends on individual risk levels and situations. Higher-risk individuals should get the vaccine as soon as possible, while younger, healthy adults can choose to wait for the vaccine’s immunity to kick in around specific events or holidays. It is recommended to wait two months after recent vaccination or three months after recent infection before getting an updated vaccine.

Effectiveness of the Updated Shots

The new shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax are designed to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant. The effectiveness of these vaccines against this variant is still being studied, but they are expected to provide protection against severe illness and hospitalization.