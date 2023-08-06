Introduction

Former President and Republican nominee front-runner, Donald Trump, faces new charges that further solidify the case against him, according to fellow Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie.

The Latest Charges

As part of a case regarding Trump’s alleged attempt to withhold classified documents after leaving the White House, the former New Jersey governor stated that these new charges will only strengthen the already seemingly solid case against the former president. Trump has been indicted on federal charges for his purported effort to discount verified votes during the 2020 presidential election.

Chris Christie’s Remarks

Christie described the actions as “pretty brazen” and compared the individuals involved to the Corleones from “The Godfather” movie series, emphasizing their lack of experience.

The Allegations

The charges allege that Trump willingly withheld classified documents from the federal government and deleted video footage from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida last year. Christie argued that there is an underlying potential crime, highlighting the withholding of confidential classified information from the government despite 18 months of requests for Trump to return it voluntarily.

Potential Key Witness

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, mentioned that former Vice President Mike Pence is likely to be a key witness in the case regarding allegations of attempts to overturn the 2020 election. However, Pence has not yet received a formal subpoena.