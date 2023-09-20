A new update has been released for Neverwinter Update 12.58. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Neverwinter Update 12.58 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Known Issues
- The updated powers for the Warlock Soulweaver are not localized for all regions at this time. This will be addressed in a future patch.
Release Notes
Content and Environment
General
- Various fight mechanics like the Pool of Decay in Castle Ravenloft that were incorrectly floating above ground or buried underneath have been fixed.
Future Events
- Summer Festival: Summer Pinatas can now be bought in bulk.
- Protector’s Jubilee: Elminster’s Lunchbox can now be bought in bulk.
Combat and Powers
Classes: Barbarian
- Mightier Leap Feat
- Feat tooltip updated to reflect actual magnitude of Mightier Leap (780, not 600)
- Mighty Leap and Mightier Leap are now considered melee damage.
- Hidden Daggers is now considered an area-of-effect attack.
- Not So Fast is now considered melee damage.
- Punishing Charge is now considered melee damage.
- Bounding Slam is now considered an area-of-effect attack.
Classes: Bard
- Inspiration
- Can now target the nearest ally (not just party member), but prioritizes players.
- Heal Magnitude increased to 400, up from 200.
- Warding Carol
- No longer deducts and extra 100 performance after playing.
Classes: Cleric
- Anointed Army can now target up to 10 nearby allies and prioritizes players.
- Guardian of Life can now target all nearby allies and prioritizes players.
- Cleansing Light now prioritizes players over other allied targets.
- Healing Word can now target all nearby allies and prioritizes players.
Classes: Paladin
- Sigil of the Paladin artifact now prioritizes players over other friendly targets.
Classes: Ranger
- Hindering Strike
- Should no longer go on cooldown without activating under some circumstances.
- Hindering Strike is now considered an area-of-effect attack.
- Aimed Shot At-Will has been fixed to generate AP on the same scaling as other At-Wills.
- Rain of Swords is now considered an area-of-effect attack.
- Steel Breeze is now considered an area-of-effect attack.
Classes: Warlock (Soulweaver)
- Soulweaver Mechanics icons are now more unique.
- Soulweavers now generate less threat overall.
- Infernal Barrier (shields) has been reworked to scale with Incoming Healing.
- Command Lifespark & Lifepact (Mechanics)
- ‘Command Lifespark’ renamed to ‘Lifelink’.
- Lifelink and Lifepact now channel a heal from the player to the Lifemark’d target directly, eliminating the reliance on the Lifespark pet.
- Lifelink and Lifepact are not prevented when the Lifespark is dead, missing, or sacrificed to Warlock’s Bargain.
- Infernal Barrier (At-Will)
- Infernal Barrier has been renamed to Infernal Sanction and updated to serve as a more viable Tank shield option for Soulweavers.
- Now heals for 50 Magnitude.
- Infernal Barrier (shield) magnitude increased to 800, up from 450
- Hellpact feat further increases this shield to 1000.
- Cost increased to 80, up from 30.
- Vampiric Embrace (Encounter)
- Vampiric Embrace has been reworked to function as a more robust healing option for Soulweaver, especially in larger Trials where players are more spread out.
- Heal Magnitude increased to 600, up from 330.
- Heal Radius increased to 80, up from 50.
- Damage Magnitude decreased to 200, down from 275.
- Feypact Feat additionally grants a 250 Magnitude Heal-Over-Time.
- Hellpact Feat additionally grants a 50% Infernal Barrier (300 Magnitude)
- Heal can apply to all nearby friendlies, not just party members, but prefers players over non-players.
- No longer cleanses negative effects.
- Revitalize (Encounter) now cleanses negative effects.
- Soul Barrier (Daily) – Heal Magnitude increased to 250, up from 200.
- Soul Pact (Daily)
- Now affects 9 targets with Heal, up from 4.
- Heal Magnitude increased to 800, up from 500.
- Damage Resistance applies to all nearby players (including the caster!)
- Soul Siphon (Daily)
- Heal can now apply to all nearby friendlies, not just party members, but prefers players.
- Heal Magnitude increased to 1,500, up from 800.
- Radius increased to 50, up from 40.
- The tooltip has been fixed to clarify this power only deals 600 Magnitude damage for Soulweavers.
- Soulstorm (Encounter) – Heal can now apply to all nearby friendlies, not just party members, but prefers players.
- Swift Command (Class Feature) has been renamed ‘Flowing Link’ to fit the Lifelink rename and theme.
Items and Economy
General
- Piñata cooldown (both) has been decreased to 10s, down from 15s.
Collections
- The Artifact, Crystal of Soul’s Flight, is now in the Special Artifacts category of the Artifacts collection with the Lockbox of Shadowy Flight location.
Rewards
- Hero’s Path: The final reward of the Hero’s Path, Mythic Adventurer Choice Pack – Account, no longer incorrectly contains the Demon Wings mount from the Lockbox of Shadowy Flight. The tooltip on the choice pack has been adjusted accordingly.
- Abyssal Tears: Chests at the end of successful Abyssal Tear completions now have a small chance to award a piece of mid-tier gear.
Zen Store
- The First Time Buyer’s Pack is no longer delivered via in game mail and is now claimed for free in the Zen Store.
