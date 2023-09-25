A new update has been released for NBA 2K24 Update 1.004. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.NBA 2K24 Update 1.004 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAMEPLAY
- Tightened up perimeter defensive coverage checks to reduce “ghost contests”
- Increased the make window size of open meter dunks
CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER
- A number of fixes to overall game stability while in the City have been made to improve user experience
- Resolved an issue at the end of Rec games that would send the user to the game’s main menu following a black screen
- Functionality and stability improvements have been made to the Social Menu as we work to provide a more seamless experience
MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION
- The RISE-specific Heat Check Booster has been adjusted to activate after 3 made shots in a row rather than 5
- Fixed a user-reported issue that caused an indefinite hang when attempting to load a MyCAREER save
- Resolved a rare issue preventing rewards from being received upon the completion of some quests, including Rebirth and certain Badge Perks
- Closed a loophole that could cause issues getting through the offseason when attending practice after the final game of the NBA season
- Made some adjustments to ensure that Flashback games can be played at any time during the NBA season
Source: NBA 2K24