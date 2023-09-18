A new update has been released for NBA 2K24 Update 1.003. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.NBA 2K24 Update 1.003 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations
THE CITY
- Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made
- Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts
- You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu
MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION
- Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save
- Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season
- Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games
- Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship
- Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.
MyTEAM
- Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games
- Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro
- Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op
MyNBA
- Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA