A new update has been released for Naraka Bladepoint Update 1.011. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. FNaraka Bladepoint Update 1.011 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

I. Tianhai

Adjusted Tianhai’s jump-and-smash response when activating [Titan’s Call] and all its talents. The trigger is changed from “button press” to “button release,” allowing Tianhai to deactivate the Ultimate without using the jump-and-smash.

II. Other Optimizations and Adjustments

Optimized the display of skill icons such as [Flash: Repeat], [Demonic Strike], and others when they have no uses remaining.

Optimized the collision for skills such as [Healing Ray], [Tai Chi Teleport], [Demonic Aid: Teleport], and more.

Reworked collision logic for teleport skills such as [Flash], [Flying Edge], and more, reducing issues of being unable to teleport to the intended location due to special circumstances and complex scenes.

Slightly expanded the interactive range of the Soul Vessel generated by Tessa’s Ultimate.

I. Greatsword and Polesword

Adjusted the release method of Congeneric Charged Moves. After a combo, you now need to tap Horizontal or Vertical Strike again to trigger the next Move.

Optimized the animations for the movements of Congeneric Charged Shots.

I. Dual Halberds Souljade

Adjusted the release method of [Dragonlike Might]. It now requires tapping Horizontal or Vertical Strike again when on the ground to trigger the next Airborne Move.

I. New Morale Challenge in Capture the Spirit Well

Changed the second round of Morale Challenge to Capture the Flag.

Rules:

When the Morale Challenge starts, a flag will spawn in the middle of the battlefield. Players have to capture the flag, go to any of their Spirit Well areas, and stay there for 10 seconds to successfully deliver the flag and increase their team’s Morale. The team with higher Morale will win the rewards for that round.

II. New Custom Settings in Capture the Spirit Well:

Total points required to win;

Rebirth countdown time;

Points gained per kill;

Morale Boost toggle;

Bounty toggle;

Block Morus’ Blessing toggle;

Spirit Well toggle, allowing the disabling of any Spirit Well;

Money Tree toggle, allowing the disabling of any Money Tree.

III. Feature Optimizations

Optimized Rebirth

When you interact with Soul Altars as a soul, you will now respawn where your soul is instead of a random location.

Added Remains’ Mark

When you release your soul, your Remains location will be marked automatically and will be seen by your teammates. The mark works the same way as destination marks, and can be aimed at or canceled.

You can now drag to adjust weapon positions in your Weapon Bag.

After dragging, the Weapon Bag’s sorting rule changes to free sorting. Tapping the Sort by Quality button restores it to sorting by quality.

IV. BOT Mode Adjustments

Optimized the pace of battle in BOT Mode, slightly reducing the chance of multiple AI opponents appearing simultaneously.

V. Capture the Spirit Well Adjustments

Increased the price of the [Dreadful Wail] Souljade at the Rift Dealer in Capture the Spirit Well to 25,000 Dark Tide Coins.

Postponed the first Morus’ Blessing.

I. Custom Room Adjustments

Added Musical Practice Mode—Unchained Melody

A new mode titled “Unchained Melody” has been added to the Custom Room gameplay. Based on the solo Bloodbath mode, it features instruments placed in the scene (with obvious visual effects prompting their locations), which you can head to and play music.

New Option Added

In all game modes, added new option of disengagement.

In the settings of The Bloodbath mode, added new option of Grappling Hooks Cost, which is turned on by default.

II. New Feature: Social Tags

You can now set personal social tags in your friend list, so your friends can know you better.

III. Buying and Selling Cosmetics on Steam is now available

[Star-Collections] are available to purchase in the Steam Community Market. However, the initial set of items is only usable in-game on the Chinese servers. In the in-game Star-Colletion page, you can add them in Steam Inventory or retrieve them.

You have to add the in-game items into the Steam Inventory to trade them. Players below Lv.10 cannot add items into the Steam Inventory.

For more details about this please see our FAQ post here: https://www.narakathegame.com/news/update/20230823/33459_1106117.html

IV. Free Training Modifications

AI opponents in combo practice will initiate Disengage when their Disengage points are full.

Resist Disengagement practice is removed.

//Dev notes: This change makes AI opponents attempt to both Dodge and Disengage, better simulating real situations and streamlining practice types.

V. Congeneric Skill Preview added on Weapons Page

Added preview icons for Congeneric Skills in the weapon advantage section of the Weapons Page. Tap these icons to view the description and related videos of Congeneric Moves.

VI. Weekly Quest Adjustments

Adjusted weekly quests related to dealing damage and defeating enemies using specific Heroes, so that new players with only free Heroes can also complete these quests.

VII. Baize’s Blessing

Added the end time of the current round of Baize’s Blessing.

On Baize’s Blessing page, added the preview of available rewards in the Baize Shop.

I. New Packs

Newly added Justina Gu exclusive Pack [A2 Pack (Justina Gu)], including Justina Gu Legendary Outfit [Automata·A2], Epic Hairstyle [Automata·A2 Hairstyle], Spear Legendary Skin [Automata·Type-4O Spear]. Standard price: 4,100 Gold; Now: 2,600 Gold.

Newly added Tessa exclusive Pack [Kainé Pack (Tessa)], including Tessa Legendary Outfit [Replicant·Kainé], Legendary Hairstyle [Replicant·Kainé Hairstyle], Dual Blades Legendary Skin [Replicant·Kainé’s Blades]. Standard price: 4,100 Gold; Now: 2,600 Gold.

II. New Discounts

Newly added Polesword Legendary Skin [Automata·Type-3 Lance]. Standard price: 1,800 Gold; Now: 1,500 Gold. Newly added Viper Ning Legendary Pose [Swing the Sword]. Standard price: 900 Gold; Now: 750 Gold. Newly added Tessa Legendary Pose [Swordplay]. Standard price: 900 Gold; Now: 750 Gold. Newly added Justina Gu Legendary Outfit [Automata·A2]. Standard price: 1,800 Gold; Now: 1,500 Gold. Newly added Justina Gu Epic Hairstyle [Automata·A2 Hairstyle]. Standard price: 500 Gold; Now: 400 Gold. Newly added Spear Legendary Skin [Automata·Type-4O Spear]. Standard price: 1,800 Gold; Now: 1,500 Gold. Newly added Tessa Legendary Outfit [Replicant·Kainé]. Standard price: 1,800 Gold; Now: 1,500 Gold. Newly added Tessa Epic Hairstyle [Replicant·Kainé Hairstyle]. Standard price: 500 Gold; Now: 400 Gold. Newly added Dual Blades Legendary Skin [Replicant·Kainé’s Blades]. Standard price: 1,800 Gold; Now: 1,500 Gold.

III. Discounts End

Feria Shen Legendary Hairstyle [Creatures Myth·Bliss] has returned to its standard price of 800 Gold. Tarka Ji Legendary Hairstyle [Creatures Myth·Scorched] has returned to its standard price of 800 Gold. Valda Cui Legendary Hairstyle [Creatures Myth·Nocturne] has returned to its standard price of 800 Gold. Viper Ning Legendary Outfit [Automata·2B] has returned to its standard price of 1,800 Gold. Viper Ning Epic Hairstyle [Automata·2B Hairstyle] has returned to its standard price of 500 Gold. Greatsword Legendary Skin [Automata·Virtuous Treaty] has returned to its standard price of 1,800 Gold. Wuchen Legendary Outfit [Automata·9S] has returned to its standard price of 1,800 Gold. Wuchen Legendary Accessory [Automata·Camouflage Goggles] has returned to its standard price of 1,200 Gold. Wuchen Epic Hairstyle [Automata·9S Hairstyle] has returned to its standard price of 500 Gold. Katana Legendary Skin [Automata·Cruel Oath] has returned to its standard price of 1,800 Gold. Tessa Legendary Outfit [Noir Sash] has returned to its standard price of 1,800 Gold. Tessa Legendary Hairstyle [Unfazed] has returned to its standard price of 800 Gold. Dual Halberds Legendary Skin [Lunar Call] has returned to its standard price of 1,500 Gold.

IV. New Items in Spectral Silk Store

Newly added Yueshan Legendary Outfit [Replicant·Nier] with a price of 18,000 Spectral Silk.

Newly added Yueshan Epic Hairstyle [Replicant·Nier Hairstyle] with a price of 5,000 Spectral Silk.

Optimized the rendering performance of fuzzy materials.

I. Hero-related Bugs

Fixed an issue where Tarka Ji, after activating the Ultimate, would exhibit abnormal Dodges when Countered in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the camera would abnormally rotate when Tessa activated the Ultimate with the locked camera enabled.

Fixed the incorrect pause of Rage recovery after Tessa uses her Ultimate [Enchant: Bite].

II. Weapon-related Bugs

Fixed an issue where the display of collection points for the Longsword Skin [Duplicate·Moonrise] was incorrect.

III. Battle-related Bugs

1. Fixed an issue where the Longsword Souljade [Whirlwind] did not take effect when equipped.

IV. Showdown Bugs

1. Fixed an issue in the Enigma Domain: Shadowjade Mine, where the portal from Gamma Mine to Shadowjade Mine might spawn in the wrong location and did not display the boss prompt.

V. Outfit-related Bug

1. Fixed an issue of the out-game animation of Valda Cui’s Extreme Outfit [Merfolk Finery].

Source: Naraka Bladepoint