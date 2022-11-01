A new update has been released for MultiVersus Update 1.11. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MultiVersus Update 1.11 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New Character: Black Adam!
- Black Joins the cast creating a new Hierarchy of Power!
Black Adam Comic Classic (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium). This skin grants additional candy during the Halloween event.
Arcade Alpha!
- Introducing Classic Arcade Mode Alpha!
- Grab a friend and select from 3 difficulties (Easy, Medium, and Hard) and fight your way through variants of your favorite iconic characters!
- Completing a run will yield you a star on the character select screen corresponding to the highest difficulty completed.
- * Easy: Bronze
- * Medium: Silver
- * Hard: Gold
- 1v1 and 2v2 each have their own star set, so try your best to collect them all!
- Medium and Hard mode feature 3 challenging “Boss” fights, one of which is your Nemesis Rival. Try your best to take them down!
- This is just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features to Arcade Mode in the near future, and we are looking forward to any feedback you all might have.
Silly Queue!
- Take a break from getting competitive and enjoy some pure unbridled chaos!
- The Silly Queue will be our home for new casual game modes going forward. To start, we will be including 3 modifiers on 2v2.
- Growth Spurt is the BIG new addition and has fighters grow in size dramatically as they deal damage. Rack up some damage and take part in giant monster battles!
- Item spawns and a shrinking blast box for the final point will also be included.
- Stay tuned for new modifiers in the future!
Battlepass extended to level 53!
- There’s some new earnable rewards for the Premium and Free tiers of the Battlepass!
Maps
Scooby Mansion (No Roof Version)
- A new variation on the Scooby Mansion Map has entered into the different Queues! This version removes the roof! Try it out!
Space Jam (Experimental)
- Space Jam is available to play in Custom or the Lab.
- We are still evaluating updates to the map to make it feel fair for inclusion in our 2v2 and 1v1 queues. Feedback welcome!
Sky Arena has another music track!
- The music track will randomly come up when playing the map!
General
Attack Decay
- Level 1 of Attack Decay increased to 80% reduction of stun up from 60%
- Level 2 of Attack Decay increased to 90% reduction of stun up from 70%
- Level 3 of Attack Decay increased to 95% reduction of stun up from 80%
- Level 4 of Attack Decay increased to 97.5% reduction of stun up from 90%
Adjusted item spawn likelihoods so more zany items will appear more often.
- Added anvil item to item pool.
- Remove the spike and aerial moves section of the intro tutorial.
Cosmetics
Ultra-Warrior Shaggy (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)
Bugs Bunny Tune Squad: (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)
Bugs Bunny Tune Squad: (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)
Taz Tune Squad: (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)
BMO Announcer Pack (Unlockable 600 with Gleamium)
Black Adam Legendary Profile Icon: (Unlockable 35,000 Gold)
Character Updates
Legend
- Moved hit frames back 1 frame.
- Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.
- Betrayal Signature Perk – dagger hitting ally now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50%
- Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.
- Dash to dagger from minimum travel time increased to 0.275 seconds from 0.23 seconds.
- Increased base knockback to 800 from 600 for the first 2 hits.
- Added 0.5 knockback scaling from 0 on first 2 hits.
- Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.
- High-Five had nearly instant recovery previously. This change should give it a small window to be punished.
- Increased whiff lag (whiff recovery) by 5 frames.
- Added early cancel on hit for side to up attack combo.
- Increased side to down combo attack damage to 7 from 6 and knockback scaling to 15 from 12.
- Speed of stacking sing buff increased to 0.5 seconds from 0.75 seconds.
- Duration of sing buff stack increased to 5 seconds from 3.5 seconds.
- These changes were done to prevent an infinite grab combo.
- Start up active frames starts 1 frame later.
- Increased recovery by 3 frames after the third hit.
- Adjusted knockback angle to be more horizontal.
- Increased recovery by 1 frame.
- Spamming fireball even when it was on cooldown was always the right answer. These nerfs to the cooldown version of the fireball are designed to give it more of a consequence.
- On low damage the down throw didn’t clear the opponent enough
Source: MultiVersus