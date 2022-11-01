A new update has been released for MultiVersus Update 1.11. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MultiVersus Update 1.11 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

New Character: Black Adam!

Black Joins the cast creating a new Hierarchy of Power!

Arcade Alpha!

Introducing Classic Arcade Mode Alpha!

Grab a friend and select from 3 difficulties (Easy, Medium, and Hard) and fight your way through variants of your favorite iconic characters!

Completing a run will yield you a star on the character select screen corresponding to the highest difficulty completed.

* Easy: Bronze

* Medium: Silver

* Hard: Gold

1v1 and 2v2 each have their own star set, so try your best to collect them all!

Medium and Hard mode feature 3 challenging “Boss” fights, one of which is your Nemesis Rival. Try your best to take them down!

This is just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features to Arcade Mode in the near future, and we are looking forward to any feedback you all might have.

Silly Queue!

Take a break from getting competitive and enjoy some pure unbridled chaos!

The Silly Queue will be our home for new casual game modes going forward. To start, we will be including 3 modifiers on 2v2.

Growth Spurt is the BIG new addition and has fighters grow in size dramatically as they deal damage. Rack up some damage and take part in giant monster battles!

Item spawns and a shrinking blast box for the final point will also be included.

Stay tuned for new modifiers in the future!

Battlepass extended to level 53!

There’s some new earnable rewards for the Premium and Free tiers of the Battlepass!

Maps

Scooby Mansion (No Roof Version)

A new variation on the Scooby Mansion Map has entered into the different Queues! This version removes the roof! Try it out!

Space Jam (Experimental)

Space Jam is available to play in Custom or the Lab.

We are still evaluating updates to the map to make it feel fair for inclusion in our 2v2 and 1v1 queues. Feedback welcome!

Sky Arena has another music track!

The music track will randomly come up when playing the map!

General

Attack Decay

Level 1 of Attack Decay increased to 80% reduction of stun up from 60%

Level 2 of Attack Decay increased to 90% reduction of stun up from 70%

Level 3 of Attack Decay increased to 95% reduction of stun up from 80%

Level 4 of Attack Decay increased to 97.5% reduction of stun up from 90%

Adjusted item spawn likelihoods so more zany items will appear more often.

Added anvil item to item pool.

Remove the spike and aerial moves section of the intro tutorial.

Cosmetics

Character Updates

Legend Nerf Buff Change Bug

Arya Ground/Air Up Special Moved hit frames back 1 frame.

Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames. Ground/Air Side Special: Betrayal Signature Perk – dagger hitting ally now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50%

Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.

Dash to dagger from minimum travel time increased to 0.275 seconds from 0.23 seconds. Dagger Hitting Ally or enemy now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50% Bug fix Fixed bug where if an enemy died with the knife in them, it would remain in them when they respawned.

Batman Air Down Attack 3 frames of endlag added

Bugs Bunny Ground Side Attack Increased base knockback to 800 from 600 for the first 2 hits.

Added 0.5 knockback scaling from 0 on first 2 hits. Air Down Attack Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.

Finn Ground/Air Neutral Special Attack Removed errant hitbox on Finn’s body. Air/Ground Neutral Special High-Five had nearly instant recovery previously. This change should give it a small window to be punished. (High-Five): 4 frames of endlag added Air Neutral Attack Increased whiff lag (whiff recovery) by 5 frames.

Garnet Ground Side Attack: Added early cancel on hit for side to up attack combo.

Increased side to down combo attack damage to 7 from 6 and knockback scaling to 15 from 12. Ground/Air Neutral Special: Speed of stacking sing buff increased to 0.5 seconds from 0.75 seconds.

Duration of sing buff stack increased to 5 seconds from 3.5 seconds.

Gizmo Air Down Attack Increased hitbox size to better match visuals.

Iron Giant Removed experimental tag. Air Down Attack Branching into Side Ground Special (Grab) from landing delayed. Side Ground Special: These changes were done to prevent an infinite grab combo. Active hit frames startup delayed by 2 frames.

Jake Air Down Attack: Start up active frames starts 1 frame later.

Increased recovery by 3 frames after the third hit.

LeBron Ground Down Attack Attack now breaks armor when basketball is equipped.

Morty Ground Side Attack: Reduced hit pause to 0.175 seconds from 0.3 seconds when Hammer Perk is equipped. Ground Side Attack: Tweaks to make combo hit 2 more likely to connect. Air Down Attack: Adjusted knockback angle to be more horizontal.

Increased recovery by 1 frame. General Fixed a bug that was preventing equipped stickers from playing.

Rick Removed experimental tag. General Fixed bug where held items would appear on the wrong hand. Ground Neutral Special: Fixed bug where you could infinitely summon meeseeks. Ground/Air Side Special: Fixed bug where enemies could dodge out of the portal and not be hit stunned.

Reindog Ground Up Special Fixed a bug where the crystal would not be visible if it exited the arena. Air/Ground Neutral Special Pulling ally while they are in the grace area of the Blastzone no longer rings out the ally Ground/Air Down Special Set the max size of Reindog’s fireball to be 7 times its initial size Ground/Air Down Special Reduced on cooldown fireball lifetime to 0.5 seconds from 1 second. Ground/Air Down Special Spamming fireball even when it was on cooldown was always the right answer. These nerfs to the cooldown version of the fireball are designed to give it more of a consequence. On cooldown fireball no longer spawns a fire wall Ground Side Attack Combo attack 1 knockback direction pushed up more Air Down Attack Knockback angle increased to be more horizontal Air Side Special Increased endlag (recovery) by 4 frames Air Side Special Moved back land canceling by 4 frames Air Side Special Increased hitbox size by 50%.

Shaggy Ground/Air Down Special Using Raged Sandwich removes rage buff Air Down Attack On Hit, Dodge and Jump branch pushed 4 frames later

Stripe Air/Ground Neutral Special Stripes gun reload will now take 14 seconds but will reload all 3 shots. Any shot will reset the reload time to 14 seconds Air Forward Attack 5 frames of whiff recovery added to Forward Air Air Forward Attack Hitboxes on Forward Air will now not hit behind him General Leap perk reduced speed given from 50% to 35% and duration reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds General Updated Stripe’s move list to represent his gameplay.

Superman General Defense Meter Return per tick reduced to 5s from 6s Air Side Special Preventing falling after a successful throw Air Up Special On low damage the down throw didn’t clear the opponent enough Increased base knockback on down throw to 525 from 425.

Taz General Fixed bug where Taz would not be able to eat projectiles after being knocked out. General Fixed bug where chicken legs would spawn in the middle of the arena General Taz default taunt will now play sticker emotes. General Fixed bug where Taz could walk with an eaten enemy if he got hit right when he ate a fighter.

Tom And Jerry Ground/Air Up Special Fix for Jerry rocket functionality. It will now properly apply projectile perks to the first enemy fighter hit. Ground/Air Up Special Increased cork ammo from 2 to 3

Wonder Woman Air Neutral Special Fixed a bug where Wonder Woman using her lasso in air and then landing would cause the animation to not play. Ground/Air Up Special Fix for ground up special floating sometimes not triggering.

