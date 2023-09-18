A new update has been released for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.14. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.14 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when updating the total played time.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused crafted weapons’ weight to increase after loading a save.
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when opening a kick poll immediately after a new player joined the session.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on the lobby screen when confirming two consecutive exit popups.
- Fixed a server crash that occurred due to an AI targeting issue.
Source: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord